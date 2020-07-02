10 Products And Tools To Help You Fight Acne This Summer
By Shalwah Evans ·

June is Acne Awareness Month but we all know that pimples are not discerning about what time of the year they pop up. Just because we’ve entered July doesn’t mean we’re free from breakouts. As the weather gets steamier and stickier across the country, we brace ourselves for excess oil, excess dirt, and environmental pollutants that all cause acne. Add in wearing face masks several hours a day and we’ve got the perfect combination for a pizza (face) party.

But even with all those factors we can keep skin clear and healthy. It’s all about what’s in your skin care arsenal. And while summer months might call for different products than the rest of the year, there are must-haves that help keep breakouts at bay year-round.

Check out 10 products and tools that will help you fight acne and maintain that glow through this season and beyond.

01
Anisa Beauty Spot Treatment Brush
For an on the spot precise application of your best pimple defense products you need a great brush. This is exactly the tool you need to get the job done.
Instagram/@anisabeauty
available at Anisa Beauty $15 Shop Now
02
Urban Skin Rx Acne And Blemish Control Mask
With sulfur, niacinamide and salicylic acid this treatment keeps skin clean and prevents bacteria from building up under the surface.
Urban Skin Rx
available at Target $19 Shop Now
03
Curology Acne Body Wash
From the brand that curates bespoke skin care solutions that arrive at your door every month comes a new body wash to make backne and chest acne obsolete. Create your specialized formula and start a free trial.
Instagram/@curology
available at Curology Starts at $20/month Shop Now
04
Herbivore Lapis Facial Oil
A face oil for oily and acne-prone skin? Yes and yes. Made from natural and plant oils, this formula is free from parabens, sulfates and phthalates.
Instagram/@herbivorebotanicals
available at Sephora $72 Shop Now
05
Frilliance Perfecting Primer + Serum | Clear Skin Serum
You don't have to be a teenager to have skin like one. This primer and serum in one helps you battle breakouts, and not smother them, underneath your makeup.
Instagram/@frilliance
available at Frilliance $17 Shop Now
06
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch
This little hydrocolloid patch will be your best friend when a pimple threatens to ruin your best life moments.
Instagram/@ herocosmetics
available at Hero Cosmetics $13 Shop Now
07
The Better Skin Co Zit No More Kleanse Acne Treatment
This zit fighting acne cleansing treatment is so gentle but effective even on the most oily skin.
Instagram/@betterskinco
available at The Better Skin Co $22 Shop Now
08
RéVive Vitalité Energizing Hydration Mist
When the sticky summer weather calls for a hydrating pick me up, grab this mist that contains aloe leaf juice and algae extracts for clean, refreshed skin.
Instagram/@reviveskincare
available at RéVive $125 Shop Now
09
Carbon Theory Breakout Control Facial Wet Mask
This mud mask draws out impurities that cause breakouts without leaving skin feeling stripped or dried out.
Instagram/@carbonttheory
available at Ulta Beauty $18 Shop Now
10
Dr. Brandt Pores No More Vacuum Cleaner Pore Purifying Mask
This miracle mask literally feels like a vacuum for your face. It sucks out all the gunk and essentially leaves you poreless in the best possible way.
Dr. Brandt
available at Sephora $42 Shop Now
