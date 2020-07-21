Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

With virtual meetings reigning through the remainder of 2020, more women are investing in cute tops and quality makeup. And with this year’s pile on of stress-inducing incidents and triggers, makeup has become a huge outlet for creativity and good mental health.

But with all that makeup comes the need for great removers. And if you’re anything like me then you’ve had your share of facial burns, scarring, and adverse reactions trying to mix cocktails of makeup removers strong enough to take off a full beat.

Thankfully, Patrick Starrr understands, and the GO OFF collection, from his new line ONE/SIZE, is made with full glam lovers in mind.

ONE/SIZE GO OFF Collection by Patrick Starrr, sephora.com

I’m typically excited when beauty influencers that I love launch products because they work with makeup so much that they tend to know what we need. But I was somewhat skeptical, especially about the efficacy of a remover spray, since most wipes don’t even do the trick.

After Patrick removed his full face of makeup with just one wipe and a few spritzes of the GO OFF Juiciest Makeup Dissolving Mist during a product preview, I was intrigued. But later that night when I used it myself I was stunned. The spray comes out in such a light mist that I wasn’t sure anything was dispersing until I looked in the mirror. It felt like it was barely there but it worked quickly and it didn’t dry out my skin.

The massive GO OFF Juiciest Makeup Remover Wipes are truly the perfect sidekick to the mist. The one caveat is that they’re so large that you’ll feel like you’re wasting them if you’re only removing some concealer or BB cream. You can even use both sides of each wipe, so they’re great for the gal or guy that loves to indulge in lots of color and doesn’t hold back on any features.

The time it takes to remove my makeup at the end of the night often deters me from going full glam most days. With these new ONE/SIZE products, I’m more excited about playing with my palettes and trying to get my best Saweetie red carpet face on knowing that it won’t take me an hour to remove it.

GO OFF Juiciest Makeup Dissolving Mist, $24 and GO OFF Juiciest Makeup Remover Wipes, $15 are available at OneSizeBeauty.com and Sephora.