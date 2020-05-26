9 New And Classic Scents To Rock His Father’s Day
Stock Images/Getty
By Shalwah Evans ·

Now that Memorial Day is in the rearview, it’s time to start thinking about how to honor the dads in our lives. A new summer fragrance is a great and thoughtful gift that also has function.

“For summer, people often gravitate towards freshness,” says Givaudan Perfumer, Guillaume Flavigny. “I think we daydream more about being outside and swimming in the sea or spending time in the ocean, having a refreshing moment to break from the heat even if that means showering several times a day. For me, salty, mineral and watery notes are interesting for summer compared to some of the sweet, sticky perfumes.”

Flavigny also expects the pandemic to affect how we pick our scents this summer.

“I expect we’ll see a resurgence of musks and ambers enveloping fragrance in a clean and peaceful way,” he says. “They give a cocooning, safe feeling of reassurance that we need during this uncertain time.”

Give dad these tips to teach him how to make that new summer fragrance really sing:

  • Store your cologne in a cool dark location. This will make it stay true to the scent you know and love longer, and will last longer on your skin when you wear it.
  • Don’t rub your fragrance when you put it on; let it air dry. Rubbing can cause the top impression (note) to dissipate faster and can change the character of the fragrance.
  • You can place fragrance anywhere, but the best place is where there is some heat: on your wrists, behind your ears.  This will allow for maximum diffusion and trail.

Check out nine new summer fragrances the men in your life will fall in love with this season.

01
Polo Ralph Lauren Deep Blue
He'll feel his best grown and sexy self in this fresh throwback to the aqua scents. It's light but still has staying power.
Polo Ralph Lauren
available at Polo Ralph Lauren $105 Shop Now
02
Escentric Molecules Escentric 05
Warm and woody, this scent will remind him of taking a vacation to Italy or Greece. It'll help satisfy his desire to travel to some far off destination even though it’s quarantine.
Escentric Molecules
available at Fleek Fellows $150 Shop Now
03
Kilian Vodka On The Rocks
This sensual fragrance will push a man to have ambitions because it’s the smell of a mover and shaker. You imagine that the guy wearing this owns everything and never goes against his gut because he has the confidence of a world leader.
Instagram/@kilianparis
available at Kilian $240 Shop Now
04
Henry Rose Fog
Earthy but sexy, this scent evokes the image of a dad who smokes quality cigars dipped in honey, paired with 25 year old cask strength Laphroaig.
Instagram/@ henryrose
available at Henry Rose $120 Shop Now
05
Arquiste Misfit
The mix of lavender and patchouli balance out this sweet and spicy scent that will make everyone see the dad in your life as super sexy, even if you don't want them to.
Arquiste
available at Arquiste $195 Shop Now
06
Wakeheart Lucid Locations
This sweet and earthy scent is so subtly seductive and powerful he'll have to hide it from you because you'll love the way it smells on him and on you.
Wakeheart
available at Wakeheart $49 Shop Now
07
Paco Rabanne 1 Million Parfum
A reimagining of 1 Million Eau De Toilette, this whimsical scent is more concentrated for impact. It's a classic he'll keep going back to when he wants to feel like he can accomplish anything.
Paco Rabanne
available at Macy's $128 Shop Now
08
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Love Is Love
Citrus and fruity, this fragrance reminds you of a fancy and arousing fruit cocktail. It's perfect for the warm summer weather.
Dolce & Gabbana
available at Sephora $70 Shop Now
09
Acqua di Parma Blue Mediterraneo Arancia di Capri
Sweet and fresh, plus light and not overwhelming, this throwback scent lingers in a subtle and alluring way.
Instagram/@ acquadiparma_official
available at Nordstrom $180 Shop Now
