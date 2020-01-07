Whenever a new year begins people make resolutions to travel more. It’s an understandable goal, seeing the world is fulfilling. It’s just far from an easy one.

But for those who actually see that resolution through, we have a guide of essentials that you want to include in your travel beauty arsenal. These must-have products will ensure that you’re equipped for the type of weather and conditions you can expect to encounter in these hotspots that everyone should visit at least once in their lives.

Martinique

This French-Caribbean paradise can be a true haven of relaxation, especially if you visit during the off season. It’s a typical Caribbean climate in that it rains often, which means lots of mosquitoes. Since scientists still don’t understand why some people are more enticing to these pesky mites, be sure to pack your LA Fresh All Natural Mosquito bye-bye Wipes and Neutrogena’s Individually Wrapped Cleansing Facial Wipes to keep sweat and bugs away.

Italy

There are so many beautiful cities to visit in Italy. One thing that they have in common is cobblestones. With all the walking exploration you’ll do spare your feet and be sure to always carry protection. Welly’s Kicker Sticker Heel Blister Protection, will become your favorite Italian travel companion.

Singapore

If you love a gorgeous beach and a bustling food scene off the touristy beaten path, take a trip to Singapore. The chilli crab and hawker stalls will have you living your best foodie life. But the often wet and humid weather will have your curls going through major shrinkage. So don’t forget to take your Hairbrella Rain Hat and your DevaCurl Super Stretch Coconut Curl Elongator.

Cuba

Going to Cuba feels somewhat like stepping into a time capsule filled with the richest culture and kindest people. Between the old cars, beautiful and crumbling Spanish colonial style buildings, and everything happening on the Malecón, there’s so much to see. There’s also a lot of smog and carbon monoxide exuding from those old cars so be sure to carry your Vichy Mineral 89 Fortifying & Hydrating Daily Skin Booster to combat all that pollution, and Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask with Avocado & Swiss Glacier Water to help repair skin while you sleep.

Dubai

The United Arab Emirates is like a playground of opulence and Dubai is a city where you truly feel extravagant. After you’ve splurged on a $50 beer at a 7-star hotel, take a stroll over to Alserkal Avenue to check out the burgeoning art scene. Be sure to pack your Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Facial Blotting Sheets for the sweat and excess oil, and Cantu Thermal Shield Heat Protectant to keep your curls from burning in the intense sun.

Iceland

Not every paradise has to be tropical. Iceland’s Northern lights, blue lagoon, and endless breathtaking landscapes are worth the year round cold temperatures. Pack accordingly for the season, but don’t forget your favorite ash busters such as Jergens Original Scent Dry Skin Lotion with Cherry Almond Essence, and Ren AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum for extra hydration.

Mali

With all the talk of the year of the return to Ghana, and the popularity of Nollywood in Nigeria, other West African nations can get lost in the mix. Mali is a country of warm, hospitable people, fabrics with rich history, and markets that carry goods made with the most skilled craftsmanship. Just be sure to take your favorite head wraps from Wrapped by Nellz. The red dust kicks up often enough to settle into your hair like a leave-in conditioner.

Vail, Colorado

Who says snowy slopes are only for skiing? The family-friendly resorts of Vail, Colorado are great for dog-sledding, snow-mobiling, and even camping. And this midwest oasis is easily becoming a hotspot for discovering great food. Just be sure to pack masks for both lips and face to keep them hydrated in the cold. Bite Beauty Agave+ Intensive Lip Mask and Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask will do the trick.

U.S. Getaway Houses

A new way to unplug and reconnect (with self and loved ones) is popping up all over the country by way of getaway houses. These mini-vacation destinations are like home away from home, minus your cell phone and all the other distractions that can steal your focus away from self care. So pack your Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask, Aveeno Radiance Boosting hand masks, and do as much nothing as you want.

Barbados for Cropover

The Crop Over festival is a can’t-miss event if you plan on traveling to Barbados. The masquerade parades, parties, and all out celebration of Bajan culture spills into every part of the island. And if you’re participating you won’t be able to avoid being covered in colorful paint and powder. It’s a great time, and you can enjoy it best knowing you’ve brought your L’Occitane Cleansing Oil-to-Milk and SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Baby Oil Rub to get those colors off easily.

