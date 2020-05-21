Stock Images/Getty

Between wearing masks most of the day and the warm weather, a face full of foundation is looking less than ideal. Plus, foundation doesn’t always correct, and you still often need to apply concealer in several places over it.

These new power concealers for summer are the all-in-one must-have products that do it all for face—contour, correct, cover, conceal, and other things don’t begin with the letter c. Some are even created with acne fighting ingredients, hyperpigmentation fading properties, and the smoothest finishes. They’re a great investment that will save you lots of coins and lots of time.

Check out seven of the new concealers for summer that you’ll make your year-round go-tos, and might even use to replace your foundation.