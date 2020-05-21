Between wearing masks most of the day and the warm weather, a face full of foundation is looking less than ideal. Plus, foundation doesn’t always correct, and you still often need to apply concealer in several places over it.
These new power concealers for summer are the all-in-one must-have products that do it all for face—contour, correct, cover, conceal, and other things don’t begin with the letter c. Some are even created with acne fighting ingredients, hyperpigmentation fading properties, and the smoothest finishes. They’re a great investment that will save you lots of coins and lots of time.
Check out seven of the new concealers for summer that you’ll make your year-round go-tos, and might even use to replace your foundation.
01
tarte SEA Hydrocealer™ Concealer
There's nothing better than makeup that allows your skin to look and feel like skin. That's what you get with this hydrating vegan formula.
02
e.l.f. 16HR Hydrating Camo Concealer
Whether you prefer a satin finish or matte look, this longwear concealer will be all you need for a fresh summer face, mask or not.
03
beautyblender Bounce Airbrush Liquid Whip Concealer
Conceal, contour and highlight with this weightless full coverage concealer that just gave beautyblender yet another slam dunk in its product lineup.
04
Hourglass Vanish™ Airbrush Concealer
From dark under-eye circles to hyperpigmentation, no ailment is safe with this wonder concealer. It's like having on a photo filter in real life.
05
Sephora Collection Clear and Cover Acne Treatment Cream Concealer
Acne scars have met their match in this concealer that has two percent salicylic acid. So while it's covering heinous blemishes, it's keeping new breakouts at bay.
06
Dior Forever Skin Correct
Your go-to for all your Zoom meetings and virtual live events, this full coverage concealer hides all your imperfections while smoothing out texture. We're hoping they drop more shades for darker skin tones for the ultimate Black Girl approval.
07
Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer
This concealer just redefined the term genie in a bottle with its magical ability to perfect skin all day long. It even gives you that highlighter glow for an all-in-one application.