5 Must-Have DIY Kits For Your Self-Care Needs

01
SCALP RENEWAL: Briogeo Scalp Revival Scalp Therapy Essentials Kit
We all know that good hair health starts with good scalp health. These miracle workers will keep your scalp revitalized even when a salon visit is not an option.
02
OH, SO GEL-OUS: Butter London Easy DIY Gel Manicure Bundle
Now you don’t have to Insta-stalk your nail tech next time you’re in need of a gel re-up. This new kit lets you nail that DIY manicure.
03
WHAT A DISCOVERY: Knesko Rose Quartz Discovery Kit
Transforming your bathroom into a luxe den of beauty is as easy as breaking out this anti-aging, anti-sagging skincare kit for ultra dopeness.
04
WAX ON, WAX OFF: Flamingo Pubic Hair Wax Kit
Stripping isn’t easy when it comes to at-home hair removal. But this set lets you take off as much or as little as you want, in comfort and with less stress.
05
MISSION POSSIBLE!: Dr. Jart+ Teatreement Mission Clear! Kit
Breakouts shouldn’t even try it right now, but we know they will. Fortunately, these new gems from the mask master can keep acne at bay and hyperpigmentation in its proper place—off your face.