5 Bath Products That Will Elevate Your Bath-Time Routine

Since I began working from home, I’ve been able to squeeze in a lot more “me time.” Because I don’t have to commute to the office, I have time to do things I rarely get to do in the morning, such as eat a real breakfast, journal and take extremely long showers. And the latter has been away for me to relieve the stress of these uncertain times, unwind and recenter.
With the help of some very luxe and affordable bath products, I’ve been able to turn my shower sessions into a full-on spa experience that washes my cares away.
And because we all could stand for a few moments of self-care, I rounded up the bath products I’m currently obsessed with to help you turn your bathroom into a rejuvenating escape.
01
JR Watkins Aromatherapy In-Shower Mist
Spray this calming mist into the shower while the water is running to diffuse ginger notes into the air that relax and soothe muscles.
02
Dove Instant Foaming Body Wash In Glowing Mango Butter
Experience the exhilaration of a tropical escape with this foaming body wash that smells like fresh mangos and leaves your skin glowing like your fresh off vacation.
03
OSEA Salt of The Earth Body Scrub
Give your body a sensorial rub down with this salt scrub that detoxifies and purifies the skin while restoring moisture.
04
Arami Essentials Glow Oil
You may want to bathe in this cold-pressed shea nut oil. So it's a good thing it's made for use on wet skin. This formula haling from Soth Africa leaves the skin feeling luxuriously smooth. And don't worry. The brand ships internationally.
05
Good Wipes Booty Scrub - Rosewater
Give your bum a facial with this exfoliating scrub that sloughs away dead skin, restores moisture and soothes the senses with a relaxing rose scent.