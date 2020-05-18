5 Bath Products That Will Elevate Your Bath-Time Routine

Photo: Getty

Since I began working from home, I’ve been able to squeeze in a lot more “me time.” Because I don’t have to commute to the office, I have time to do things I rarely get to do in the morning, such as eat a real breakfast, journal and take extremely long showers. And the latter has been away for me to relieve the stress of these uncertain times, unwind and recenter.

With the help of some very luxe and affordable bath products, I’ve been able to turn my shower sessions into a full-on spa experience that washes my cares away.

And because we all could stand for a few moments of self-care, I rounded up the bath products I’m currently obsessed with to help you turn your bathroom into a rejuvenating escape.