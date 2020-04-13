10 New Spring Scents She’ll Love For Mother’s Day
By Shalwah Evans ·

For many of us this might be the first time spending Mother’s Day away from mom. But that doesn’t mean that it can’t be special. We can still shower our favorite girls, whether they’re our own mothers, wives, aunts, or sisters, with gifts to bring a sweet spot to their day.

Skip the box of chocolates though and give her something that’ll have that affect without raising her blood sugar. Try a new spring scent that’ll remind her that it’s getting warm, even if she’s been spending most of her time indoors.

These 10 picks are some of our favorite new launches and updates on classics that will help her celebrate just how dope she is.

Editor’s Note: When ordering non-essential items to be delivered, please keep in mind that warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines are putting their personal safety on the line each day to help keep our country running. As we owe them extreme gratitude, we encourage our ESSENCE family to consider doing something thoughtful for them, like leaving a tip, or even offering a simple “thank you”. Stay safe!

01
Clean Reserve Radiant Nectar
This warm scent embraces you like a much needed hug after a rough day. It gives you a good feeling along with a good smell.
02
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Intensément
If she's a fan of Lancôme's classic fragrances, then she'll love this rich snd complex scent filled with warm and fruity notes. It's perfect for date night, virtual or otherwise.
03
philosophy amazing grace bergamot
This new sweet fragrance adds a bright twist to the original amazing grace just in time for picnics in the park and backyard cookouts, even if it's an event for one.
04
Atelier Cologne Love Osmanthus Cologne Absolue
With notes of peach and lemon, this fruity and floral scent will remind her that it's spring and time for some warm weather joy.
05
ESCADA Flor del Sol
This sweet fragrance will help her staycation in the backyard feel more like a vacation in Playa del Carmen. Just don't forget the margaritas.
06
Victorias Secret Very Sexy Sea
With all the sweet and sensual notes of the classic Very Sexy fragrance, this scent offers the feeling of a beachside vacation with a hint of fresh-from-the-ocean.
07
Parfums de Marly Delina Exclusif
This reinterpretation of Delina opens with a juicy trio of bergamot, pear and lychee, and finishes with you being mom's favorite for gifting her this wonderful treat.
08
Chloé Nomade Absolu de Parfum
For the woman who loves an intense sweet scent, but also loves to wander and find an adventure, this fragrance will fill her yearning until stay-at-home orders are lifted.
09
Calvin Klein Euphoria Blush
She'll fall for this sleek and sophisticated fragrance that reminds everyone that mother is still a heartbreaker.
10
Acqua di Parma Sakura
This sensual scent with notes of springtime cherry blossom feels luxurious and like it was made for worldly woman with a keen sense of travel.
