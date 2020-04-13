10 New Spring Scents She’ll Love For Mother’s Day

Stock Images/Getty

For many of us this might be the first time spending Mother’s Day away from mom. But that doesn’t mean that it can’t be special. We can still shower our favorite girls, whether they’re our own mothers, wives, aunts, or sisters, with gifts to bring a sweet spot to their day.

Skip the box of chocolates though and give her something that’ll have that affect without raising her blood sugar. Try a new spring scent that’ll remind her that it’s getting warm, even if she’s been spending most of her time indoors.

These 10 picks are some of our favorite new launches and updates on classics that will help her celebrate just how dope she is.

Editor’s Note: When ordering non-essential items to be delivered, please keep in mind that warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines are putting their personal safety on the line each day to help keep our country running. As we owe them extreme gratitude, we encourage our ESSENCE family to consider doing something thoughtful for them, like leaving a tip, or even offering a simple “thank you”. Stay safe!