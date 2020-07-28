Getty Images

Jodie Turner Smith was on fire in 2019, and 2020 is looking like it will be another great year for the actress. In early 2019 she stole our hearts as Josie in the Cinemax thriller Jett. Then the 33-year-old wrapped up the year by starring in Queen & Slim, one of the most highly anticipated films of 2019. She followed up the epic success of the movie by marrying her love, fellow actor Joshua Jackson. And in the spring of this year, she gave birth to their baby girl.

Now, the former ESSENCE cover star has been tapped as one of the newest faces of the Gucci Bloom fragrance family. She joins a slew of A-listers including director and actor Anjelica Huston, singer and songwriter Florence Welch and designer Susie Cave.

(Courtesy of Gucci)

The Jamaican-British beauty has been a standout since her supporting roles in True Blood and Mad Dogs. No matter how big or small the part, she turns heads. She’s also set to star in Tom Clancy’s newest film Without Remorse, which is scheduled to be released in early 2021.

In the meantime, we’re eager to see Turner-Smith as the face of one of our favorite fragrance lines, and we’re excited for its newest launches. We fully expect more beauty brand partnerships to follow for the stunning star.