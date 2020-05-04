Courtesy of Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty has officially launched the dynamic Diamond Balm that was donated to frontline workers fighting the spread of COVID-19.

During this pandemic we often talk about makeup being transformative for not only the way we look, but also the way we feel. The soothing lip balm has a little shimmer so while it’s working its magic to heal dry lips, it lets you feel magical with its shimmer and shine.

The balms were originally released exclusively to frontline workers as part of an initiative for BeautyUnited, a coalition created in response to the COVID-19 crisis to help raise awareness and fundraise for important initiatives that impact the global beauty and wellness industry.

“Our new Diamond Balm was supposed to launch in early April, but we didn’t feel right selling a new product at that time,” says Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty. “There were so many unknowns then, so we decided to just pause, breathe and think about our next move for Huda Beauty.”

“When the BeautyUnited opportunity came about, we figured that was the perfect moment to give a brand new product to those that deserved something novel, something new, something that would both heal their cracking lips and add a little extra sparkle to their seemingly dark days,” she continued. “While we were still deciding on when to launch them to the public, we felt why not go ahead and donate some now to those that are so deserving.”

Diamond Balm comes in six shades with the absolutel best names—Negligee, Dirty Thoughts, Seductress, Censored, Femme Fatale, and Lace Panty. Each has a subtle shimmer that gives lips that KiraKira+ sparkle—no app download necessary—while going on buttery smooth and giving lips a hydration boost.

Huda Beauty Diamond Balm is six shades, sephora.com

For women with melanin-rich skin, our lips can be pretty pigmented. So I especially love how sparkly the silver gets in Negligee (Kattan’s favorite) and I love how Femme Fatale gives my dark lips a hint of purple. And if you’re a lipstick lover these balms are wonderful because they work to hydrate and protect lips while subtly dressing them up the way a lipstick does. And if you want that extra oomph, you can layer the balm on top of your favorite lipstick too.

“I want people to feel confident and comfortable in themselves right now. If we can add a little excitement and fun to their day-to-day lives with our Diamond Balm then that’s what we’re here for,” Kattan finished. “We may have few places to go right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still show ourselves a little love. I always feel like my most powerful and confident self when my skin feels healthy, my lips feel smooth, and my makeup is on point.”

Diamond Balm is available right now on shophudabeauty.com and sephora.com for $25.