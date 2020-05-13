Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Move over Tyra Banks, there’s another model in town looking for America’s next great beauty.

Model and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has teamed up with skin care brand AMBI for a model contest to cast the next face of the beloved Black household brand.

“I have always been a big fan of AMBI Skincare, from both using the product and seeing results, to watching how the brand has evolved over the years,” Bailey told ESSENCE about the partnership. “I thought it would be a natural fit to partner with a brand with a history as rich as AMBI, and which has resonated with consumers for many years, as they look for the next face of AMBI.”

For the contest, AMBI is looking for people of color over the age of 18 that represent diverse backgrounds. Participants must upload a one-minute “I am AMBI Beautiful” video sharing a testimonial of why they should win via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #FaceofAmbi and tag 5 friends that are “AMBI Beautiful” too.

Three winners will be selected to receive a financial stipend along with a year’s worth of AMBI Skincare and a model photo shoot with Bailey to be featured in a digital campaign. They also get to be mentored by Bailey and her illustrious cheekbones. We Stan.

The deadline for submissions is May 26th. Go to ambi.com/nextgreatface for more details.

“I love the fact that especially during times like we live in right now, AMBI is working to help women and men of every shade and hue realize that they are beautiful, and to embrace their true beauty which comes from within,” Bailey says. “This contest will help people of all skin tones understand that they are intrinsically beautiful as they are.”