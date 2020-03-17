Drea Nicole

Grind Pretty, the online platform designed for female entrepreneurs in the beauty and lifestyle space, has partnered with Love & Hip Hop Miami star and Afro-Latina music artist Amara La Negra. The collaboration is part of the brand’s quarterly subscription box service and includes products specially curated by Amara. So if you’re quarantined or working from home, you can still play with beautiful things to keep your mind off the coronavirus.

“We as women are held to such a plateau in every aspect of our lives, including as caretakers, so why not collaborate with a brand that celebrates the everyday woman while empowering our rising pretty grindettes!” said Amara. “So being a part of this issue and this collaboration opens the door and sets a different tone in the world of women entrepreneurs. We are more powerful united versus against one another.”

The Amara La Negra X Grind Pretty Box includes products from all female-owned brands. It’s a compilation of fun beauty and lifestyle items, including an eyeshadow palette from Juvia’s Place, a satin-lined head wrap from Her Given Hair and a full-size Mi Amor by Amara lipstick. So when you’re completely overwhelmed with pandemic coverage, take a break and let a little lipstick bring you some joy.

(Photo: Drea Nicole)

“We’re really excited to be working with Amara on this partnership and admire her for [her] beauty, brains, talent and strength,” said Mimi J, CEO of GrindPretty. “We wanted to continue our mission of encouraging female entrepreneurship by pushing female-owned businesses forward and that’s what we did with this collaboration.”

Grind Pretty representatives told ESSENCE that they will continue to deliver subscription boxes at this time.