Alicia Keys Unveils Her New Beauty Brand Soulcare

Photo: Courtesy of Soulcare

Grammy-Award winning singer, producer, actress, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys, is pioneering a new beauty category with Keys Soulcare — the e.l.f. Beauty brand that was unveiled today — and bringing new meaning to beauty by honoring the rituals in our daily lives.

That includes everything from washing our faces to unlocking our inner light, which will help you become more radiant, according to Keys.

Keys Soulcare will officially launch on September 29 with an editorial site, keysoulcare.com, and a weekly newsletter featuring original and co-created content, including stories, tips, and inspiration across the four “Keys To Soulcare” — body, spirit, mind and connection.

“We’re so busy all the time that I don’t think we create these small rituals for ourselves,” said Keys.

And Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty and President of Keys Soulcare, says now more than ever, it’s important to connect with consumers in deeper, more meaningful ways.

The brand will launch its first products, a signature sage and oat milk candle, and two yet-to-be-revealed skin care products in December, just in time for the holidays. A full skin care collection developed in partnership with Dr. Renée Snyder, M.D., co- founder of clean beauty pioneer W3LL People, will debut early next year.