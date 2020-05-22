Grab Your Coins! These Beauty Brands Are Having A Major Memorial Day Sale

Photo: Getty

When stay-at-home orders went into effect, you may have gone into savings mode—which is easy to do when you’re not meeting up with friends for happy hour, jet-setting, or buying outfits for festival season.

Quarantine, while challenging, has given some individuals an opportunity to set aside money for a rainy day and this weekend’s massive Memorial Day sales.

According to U.S News & World Report, the holiday is the perfect time to get the best price on both necessities and splurges, so now is the time to rack up on all of your beauty essentials like face masks and moisturizers, and treat yourself to a new facial cleansing device.

To help you navigate the world Memorial Day sales, here’s a list of the best beauty deals and steals.