Grab Your Coins! These Beauty Brands Are Having A Major Memorial Day Sale

When stay-at-home orders went into effect, you may have gone into savings mode—which is easy to do when you’re not meeting up with friends for happy hour, jet-setting, or buying outfits for festival season.
Quarantine, while challenging, has given some individuals an opportunity to set aside money for a rainy day and this weekend’s massive Memorial Day sales.
According to U.S News & World Report, the holiday is the perfect time to get the best price on both necessities and splurges, so now is the time to rack up on all of your beauty essentials like face masks and moisturizers, and treat yourself to a new facial cleansing device.
To help you navigate the world Memorial Day sales, here’s a list of the best beauty deals and steals.
01
LORAC
From May 25 - May 31: Receive a $10 e-gift card for every $30 purchase made on “NEW” items.
02
Urban Skin Rx
May 24 - May 26: Receive 20 % off sitewide and free shipping.
03
COVER FX
May 20 - May 26: Get 20% off sitewide + a free travel size Mattifying Primer on orders $65+.
04
Joanna Vargas
May 22 - May 25: Get 15% off $100 or more with code SAVE15, 20% off $200 or more with code SAVE20 or 25% off $300 or more with code SAVE25.
05
Bliss
May 20 - May 25: The clean skincare brand will be offering 20% off site-wide. Use code HELLOSUMMER.
06
Clarisonic
5/21 – 5/25: Mia Smart devices and Mia Smart sets will be 30% off.
07
Rael Beauty
May 22 - May 25: Receive 40% off orders over $50 sitewide with the code MDW40.
08
ORLY
May 25 - May 29: Get 30% off nail polishes, base coats, top coats—everything needed for the perfect mani + pedi—site-wide.
09
IT Cosmetics
May 18 - May 31: IT Cosmetics will be offering 25% off site wide.
10
Peach Slices Lilac Crystal Brightening Shimmer Peel-Off Mask
May 22nd - May 25: Get up to 40% off your Summer Favorites
11
Ulta
May 10 - May 30: BOGO 40 % off
12
Julep
May 22 - May 25: Use promo code MEM50 for 50% off site-wide.
13
EOS
May 19 - May 25: Get 20% off sitewide + free shipping on all orders $30
14
Kenra
May 24: Get 50% off best-selling Kenra Stylers including: Strengthening Sealer, Dry Volume Burst, Curl Defining Crème, Sugar Beach Spray, Sugar Beach Sun Crème, Moisturizing Oil
15
Yuni
May 19 - May 25 : Spend $35, get a bundle consisting of My Om World 1oz, a Light Seeker packet, an Active Calm packet, and a Rose Cucumber Shower Sheet packet.
16
Laura Geller
May 22 - May 25: Use promo code "MEMORIAL" for 30% Off all orders.