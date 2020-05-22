Grab Your Coins! These Beauty Brands Are Having A Major Memorial Day Sale
By Jennifer Ford ·

When stay-at-home orders went into effect, you may have gone into savings mode—which is easy to do when you’re not meeting up with friends for happy hour, jet-setting, or buying outfits for festival season.

Quarantine, while challenging, has given some individuals an opportunity to set aside money for a rainy day and this weekend’s massive Memorial Day sales.

According to U.S News & World Report, the holiday is the perfect time to get the best price on both necessities and splurges, so now is the time to rack up on all of your beauty essentials like face masks and moisturizers, and treat yourself to a new facial cleansing device.

To help you navigate the world Memorial Day sales, here’s a list of the best beauty deals and steals.

01
LORAC
From May 25 - May 31: Receive a $10 e-gift card for every $30 purchase made on “NEW” items.
LORAC Pro Soft Focus Longer Foundation ($38)
available at LORAC Shop Now
02
Urban Skin Rx
May 24 - May 26: Receive 20 % off sitewide and free shipping.
Urban Skin RX Even Tone Cleansing Bar ($24)
available at Urban Skin Rx Shop Now
03
COVER FX
May 20 - May 26: Get 20% off sitewide + a free travel size Mattifying Primer on orders $65+.
Monochromatic Blush DUo ($38)
available at COVER FX Shop Now
04
Joanna Vargas
May 22 - May 25: Get 15% off $100 or more with code SAVE15, 20% off $200 or more with code SAVE20 or 25% off $300 or more with code SAVE25.
Joanna Vargas Good To Glow Mask Set ($75)
available at Joanna Vargas Shop Now
05
Bliss
May 20 - May 25: The clean skincare brand will be offering 20% off site-wide. Use code HELLOSUMMER.
bliss What A Melon Replenishing Watermelon Toner ($6)
available at bliss Shop Now
06
Clarisonic
5/21 – 5/25: Mia Smart devices and Mia Smart sets will be 30% off.
Clarisonic Mia Smart Luxe Anti-Aging and Exfoliation Set ($269)
available at Clarisonic Shop Now
07
Rael Beauty
May 22 - May 25: Receive 40% off orders over $50 sitewide with the code MDW40.
Rael Calm + Collected Creamy Moisture Mist ($24)
available at Rael Beauty Shop Now
08
ORLY
May 25 - May 29: Get 30% off nail polishes, base coats, top coats—everything needed for the perfect mani + pedi—site-wide.
Thrill Seeker ($10)
available at ORLY Shop Now
09
IT Cosmetics
May 18 - May 31: IT Cosmetics will be offering 25% off site wide.
IT Cosmetics Secret Sauce Moisturizer ($51)
available at IT Cosmetics Shop Now
10
Peach Slices Lilac Crystal Brightening Shimmer Peel-Off Mask
May 22nd - May 25: Get up to 40% off your Summer Favorites
Peach Slices Lilac Crystal Brightening Shimmer Peel-Off Mask ($13)
available at Peach & Lily Shop Now
11
Ulta
May 10 - May 30: BOGO 40 % off
No7 Laboratories Firming Booster Serum ($42)
available at Ulta Shop Now
12
Julep
May 22 - May 25: Use promo code MEM50 for 50% off site-wide.
Julep Boost Your Radiance Reparative Rosehip Seed Facial Oil ($48)
available at Julep Shop Now
13
EOS
May 19 - May 25: Get 20% off sitewide + free shipping on all orders $30
eos Pink Citrus Hand Cream ($3)
available at eos Shop Now
14
Kenra
May 24: Get 50% off best-selling Kenra Stylers including: Strengthening Sealer, Dry Volume Burst, Curl Defining Crème, Sugar Beach Spray, Sugar Beach Sun Crème, Moisturizing Oil
Kenra Curl Defining Cream ($17)
available at Ulta Shop Now
15
Yuni
May 19 - May 25 : Spend $35, get a bundle consisting of My Om World 1oz, a Light Seeker packet, an Active Calm packet, and a Rose Cucumber Shower Sheet packet.
YUNI Zenicure Rejuvenating Facial Oil ($35)
available at YUNI Shop Now
16
Laura Geller
May 22 - May 25: Use promo code "MEMORIAL" for 30% Off all orders.
Laura Geller Supersized Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator ($38)
available at Laura Geller Shop Now
