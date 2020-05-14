Stock Images/Getty

At this point into quarantine your streaming service queue is probably starting to feel redundant. Put down that remote and pick up a good read instead. Nothing will take your mind off of the bleak reality of not being able to be out and about during these sunny spring days like being swept into an intriguing story.

The authors below have left it all on the paper with these fresh takes on the history of Black hair, best beauty products for melanin girls, the exclusivity of the beauty industry, Black beauty rituals, and how to gain success as a Black woman in the beauty business. That’s a lot of Black and a lot of beautiful.

Get into these reads.