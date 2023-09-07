Beats Ventures Into Beauty With Olive & June Nail Collaboration

courtesy of Olive & June

“Music has the ability to narrate your day and match your mood— just as your mani does,” says Sarah Gibson Tuttle, Founder and CEO of salon-quality nail care brand, Olive & June. “Whether you want to feel happy, powerful, relaxed, or anything in between, your music and your mani can take you there.” And that’s why their collaboration– on a collection of demi-matte, metallic nail polishes and press-ons– with leading audio brand, Beats, makes so much sense.

From fine-tuning each shade to tweaking the press-on swirls, Olive & June worked with Beats on “every little detail” of the collaboration. For the two nail polish shades, Tuttle and team decided to create an exact match to the newest Beats Studio Buds + colorways, Cosmic Silver, a metallic silver shade, and Cosmic Pink, a metallic blush hue.

Similar shades were incorporated when it came to their press-ons– which include two monochromatic looks; Rose Chrome and Steel Velvet, both in a medium almond shape. Additionally, their three French tip press-ons– Metallic Linear French, Metallic Matte French and Metallic Swirls– come in short round, short squoval and medium oval. As for their fun designs? “We found inspiration in musical motifs, like treble clefs, as well as metallic orbs that reminded us of the Buds’ cases,” Tuttle says.

So whether you’re nail art obsessed, simply want to try something new for Fall, or ready to match your mani to your musical mood, you can find this futuristic, metallic collection on oliveandjune.com and the Beats Studio Buds + on Apple.com or in Apple stores starting today. Afterall, “music and manis are so personal and individual,” as Tuttle says. “It’s an honor for us to create a collection that will make our community feel more seen and make their everyday world look and sound more beautiful.”