Meet the Top 5 Finalists

Sponsored by AVEENO®

This article is brought to you by the AVEENO® Skin Health Start Up

Accelerator. Filled with helpful resources, this entrepreneurial hub is part

of AVEENO’s commitment to creating a more diverse and inclusive industry

to impact the health and beauty of all skin.

In support of Black female entrepreneurs, ESSENCE and AVEENO® have

brought back the AVEENO® SKIN HEALTH STARTUP ACCELERATOR for a second year. This pitch competition empowers business owners to pitch their body care, facial care or scalp care business that harnesses the power of science and nature to address the skincare or scalp care needs of all consumers. One winner will receive a trip to #ESSENCEFEST, plus $100,000 from AVEENO® and ongoing mentorship opportunities from AVEENO® business leaders, industry experts and ESSENCE.

The distinguished panel of judges this year includes Pauline Malcolm-

Thornton, Chief Revenue Officer, ESSENCE Communications Inc.;

Katherine (KC) Hagin, Commercial Leader, AVEENO® and Lubriderm®; James Ely, Managing Director/Vice President, Zarbee’s®; and Melissa Dandy, R&D New Product Development Lead for AVEENO® & Lubriderm®.

These judges evaluated each brand’s pitch on their originality, innovation,

and thoughtfulness—and whether or not their product was different from

what is already in the marketplace. They looked at how they would advance the skin health of Black consumers and how they were aligned with Aveeno’s values—leveraging the power of nature and science. The judges also took time to evaluate the brand’s strategy and business plan.

Now, get ready to meet the five finalists in the 2022 AVEENO® SKIN

HEALTH STARTUP ACCELERATOR Pitch Competition!

Nuekie

Founder & Chief Cosmetic Chemist: Eunice Cofie-Obeng

Location: Hampton, VA

Website: nuekie.com

Instagram: instagram.com/nuekie

Facebook: facebook.com/nuekiederm

Twitter: twitter.com/nuekie

Combining traditional African medicine and modern science, Neukie

features products to treat common skin disorders in skin of color such as

acne and hyperpigmentation. Founder, Eunice Cofie-Obeng is looking to

empower the consumer to understand the skin they are in through

education. “We have developed the Nuekie Clear + Resilient Skin Care

System and Nuekie Luminous + Resilient Skin Care System that effectively

treats acne and hyperpigmentation in skin of color,” she says. “Our

proprietary formula uses African medicinal plants to give the consumer

clear and even skin.”

Through this competition, she has learned the importance of having a brand strategy and clear brand communication. And if she wins, the grant funding and mentorship would help market products and increase production. Her plans for Nuekie are to launch the acne and hyperpigmentation skincare systems and host the Nuekie Skin of Color Conference for Black estheticians in November 2022.

Skincare Essentials By Jill

Founder: Jamilah Miller (Jill)

Location: Cheektowaga, NY

Website: skincareessentialsbyjill.com

Facebook: facebook.com/Skincarebyjill/

After her daughter was born with infant eczema, Jaimilah Miller (Jill) was

inspired to create Skincare Essentials By Jill, specializing in dark spots,

hyperpigmentation, eczema, dry skin and much more. She says, “We take

pride in using organic ingredients to promote excellent skin health.” She is

the first Black woman to have an all-natural product-based skincare vending machine in Buffalo, NY currently inside the Walden Galleria Mall. “Our company also provides private label wholesale—that’s right we make the products, and you brand them,” she says. This allows other individuals to start or add to an existing business establishing their own income.

As a nurse of 17 years, Jill is very passionate and takes pride in serving

others. Her products are designed to treat children, teenagers, adults and

the elderly. They also provide different customizations of products and

ingredients. “For example, if one has an allergy to almond oil, we provide

many other options to replace that. We also provide products that are

fragrance free,” she says. “Quality skincare products should be accessible

to everyone regardless of what they may suffer with.”

Karité

Co-Founders: Dr. Naana Boakye, Abena Slowe and Akua Okunseinde

Location: Englewood, NJ

Website: mykarite.com

Facebook: facebook.com/mykarite

Instagram: instagram.com/mykarite/

Tik Tok: tiktok.com/@mykarite

A family business and largely operated by the three founders, Karité is a

custom formulated skin care brand using raw, unrefined shea butter from

Ghana and leveraging other plant-based ingredients to improve the health

of the skin. Their packaging is recyclable and earth friendly—they don’t use

outer cartons or make small sample sizes in an effort to minimize product

waste. The focus is on the shea trees that grow in the wild in Northern

Ghana where they are from and shea butter has a myriad of therapeutic

benefits for the skin. It’s full of antioxidants, can prevent aging, reduces

inflammation, has antimicrobial properties, and of course is incredibly

hydrating and moisturizing.

The main goal of these three co-founders is to support the incredible, hard-

working women shea farmers who live in Northern Ghana. By working in

the shea industry, these women are empowered to be more than just

homemakers if they choose. This opportunity can actually help them be

bread-winners and provide for their families, become inspirations for their

children and support their communities at large. Their main initiative is

Shea for Soles (#sheaforsoles), which provides shoes for the women who

work at the cooperatives that harvest shea nuts and extract the incredible

shea butter their products rely on. Many of these women commute to work

by foot—and spend their entire day on their feet—which is why they believe

that providing them with proper footwear is so important. They have

collected more than 75 pairs of gently worn sneakers, which were delivered

to these amazing women in Ghana in December 2021. They look forward to

continuing their philanthropic efforts only made possible by the growth of Karité.

Bea’s Bayou Skincare

Founder: Arielle Brown

Location: New Orleans, LA

Website: beasbayouskincare.com

Facebook: facebook.com/beasbayouskincare

Instagram: instagram.com/beasbayouskincare/

90% of Black Americans have dandruff and 1 in 5 people have some form of

eczema, including Seborrheic dermatitis, like Arielle, which causes intense

itchy flare-ups. Arielle decided to inspire healing and build confidence with

her brand, Bea’s Bayou Skincare, an inclusive, microbiome-friendly scalp

care assortment. The product line includes the flagship, Good Biome Scalp

Solution, a prebiotic scalp oil, face serum, toning mist, setting mist, shampoo, and conditioner. The products are inclusive, have anti-inflammatory properties, and help protect the microbiome with probiotic

and herbal bioactives.

When asked about this competition, Arielle says, “I’m nervous I just might

change my life!” She adds that Bea’s Bayou is at a critical stage—sink or

swim. “We must continue to grow to address customer needs—to evolve and expand,” she says. “Funding and mentorship will help provide that

opportunity to seize the moment of innovation in the microbiome-friendly

skincare space by funding more products, better sustainable packaging, and improved marketing campaigns.” She has learned that Bea’s Bayou is here to stay and she is a fearless leader! Arielle says, “I’m not giving up on her and she clearly is not giving up on me.”

AbsoluteJOI Skin Care

Founder: Dr. Anne Beal

Location: Washington, D.C.

Website: Absolutejoi.com

Facebook: facebook.com/AbsoluteJOI

Instagram: instagram.com/absolutejoi/

TikTok: tiktok.com/@absolutejoi

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/absolutejoi

As we mature and want to elevate our skin care routines, many of us find

products focused on “fine lines and wrinkles”, but that is not how we age.

Dr. Anne Beal knows that our early signs of aging are changes in skin tone

and dark marks. “We want to honor the wisdom, grace and unique beauty

that comes with maturity and want to take a healthy approach to skin care and we want to do it without a lot of fuss or multistep routines,” says Anne.

By combining the best actives science can offer, with nourishing ingredients from nature, her goal is to help people achieve healthy ageless beauty and a sense of security in caring for their skin. And that’s how AbsoluteJOI, the clean, minimalist skin care line for people over 35 with melanin-rich skin

was born.

Instead of focusing on what’s wrong with skin, or skin diseases, Anne is

focused on wellness, healthy skin and prevention and delivering effective

formulas. “I want to remind us that there is no one-size-fits-all when it

comes to skin care, and there is room for each of us to be unique and for

our skin care needs to be addressed in a way that works for us as

individuals,” she says.

Check back to see who will win the 2022 AVEENO® SKIN HEALTH

STARTUP ACCELERATOR Pitch Competition. If you didn’t get to take part, don’t worry, visit Essence.com/aveeno for tips and tricks from industry experts to take your body care, facial care or haircare product or brand to

the next level.