Ami Colé’s Latest Launch Embodies Joy

courtesy of Ami Colé

In 2019, Senegalese-American beauty expert Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye founded Ami Colé– a clean beauty brand celebrating melanin-rich skin. “It’s incredible to watch this baby grow. Most notably, I am moved by what Ami Colé means to my community,” N’Diaye-Mbaye tells ESSENCE. From their bestselling Tinted Moisturizer to the beloved Lip Treatment Oil, the brand has made their mark. “We’ve increased our footprint partnership with Sephora and are excited to explore international opportunities in the near future,” she says. “I am most proud of the team that has been building this with us.”

Their latest launch? The clean beauty brand created Lid Joy, a liquid matte eyeshadow for melanin-rich skin. “It’s like jewelry but for your lids,” she says. “I wanted to create an eye product that was not only long lasting, lightweight, comfortable, and easy to apply, [but] a product that was bold, fun and, of course, wearable on all skin tones.” With four shades named after significant cities for the brand– St. Louis, Harlem, Los Angeles, and the founder’s favorite, Bed Stuy– Lid Joy was created to bring a celebratory vibe to consumers, just in time for the holidays.

And it’s certainly the best one-size-fits-all gift for your close friends. “I wanted it to be easy like the rest of our product offerings,” she says. A mix of bold shades– like sky blue and marigold– and neutral ones– like light and dark brown– came after countless sampling and brainstorming sessions. When it comes to her tips for easy application, two to three dots on the lid is all you need. Just make sure to quickly blend with their new, fluffy Color Blend Brush for blissed-out lids.

As for the formula, N’Diaye-Mbaye landed on a lightweight, matte eyeshadow that’s long lasting and buildable. Key ingredients include soothing Aloe Vera Extract, and eye-nourishing Vitamin E. And, one can’t forget the Senegalese ingredient in all Ami Colé products: Baobab Seed Extract which nourishes and hydrates the skin. This formula not only delivers skin care benefits, but also a long lasting, creaseless finish for all day wear.

And the essence of joy that this product embodies also appears in their vibrant campaign shot in Senegal. “I wanted to shoot in a place that equally brings me joy, which is Senegal, where my family is from. It’s also where I draw so much inspiration from for the brand,” N’Diaye-Mbaye adds. The minute-long video captures each “vivid and explosive” shade, encouraging us all to choose happiness as we join together with family and friends this fall and winter.

Approaching their three year anniversary, Ami Colé is on their way to the top of the beauty industry. So, what’s next for them? “We have a lot of newness coming in 2024 including strategic partnership that I am sure our community will be excited about,” the founder says. “Every year presents its challenges but I am excited to step up to the plate and see how far the brand can really go.”