Ami Colé Introduces Its First-Ever Concealer And Beauty Tools

Since making its debut last year, Ami Colé has championed melanin-rich beauty lovers with “no-makeup” makeup. For this reason alone, the brand has quickly become a go-to for makeup minimalists who enjoy a light and natural beat without too much fuss.

Recently, Ami Colé has dedicated its research to creating a concealer that blends like magic, allowing us to see less creasing in our application. We are excited about the Skin-Enhancing Concealer ($24) which is a lightweight, buildable formula that contains Baobab Seed Extract, Hibiscus Extract, and Pumpkin Seed Extract to nourish, hydrate, and conceal while easily gliding onto skin to enhance and brighten. A total game-changer!

The soft-blur concealer pairs perfectly with the award-winning Skin-Enhancing Tint ($32) and is available in 12 shades: one to conceal hyperpigmentation and another to brighten.

When it comes to creating a flawless look, having the right tools are a must. With the new launch, Ami Colé also ventures into the world of beauty tools with The Concealer Brush ($15) and The Complexion Brush ($20) to help achieve a flawless finish when applying the concealer and skin tint.

Fingertip application inspired the design of the concealer brush. The angled brush head fits perfectly under the eyes, around the nose, and other difficult-to-reach areas for precision application, while the complexion brush is a dense, flexible angled brush that hugs your face’s contours to blend complexion products effortlessly and evenly for a flawless base.

Both brushes are made with FSC-certified birchwood that is derived from responsibly managed forests while also being free of paraben, sulfate, and azo.

We are excited to see how this Sengalese-inspired brand continues to grow with makeup and tools that are just right for melanated skin for makeup mininalists.

All of the new products are now available for purchase on AmiCole.com.