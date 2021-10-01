AJ Crimson Creates ’90s-Inspired Lipsticks That Are A Serious Dose Of Nostalgia

The ’90s are making a comeback and we’re overjoyed about the latest dedication to the era that brought us the sultry “Neo-Soul” sounds of Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, and India Irie. Let us fill you in! Beauty guru AJ Crimson recently announced his plans to pay homage to the ladies of R&B and Hip-Hop with a line of lipsticks named after classic songs by our favorite artists that include Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige, Xscape and the legendary Whitney Houston.

“I wanted to create this collection because there is nothing like ’90s R&B. The songs of that time are so iconic that they are being sampled in today’s music,” Crimson shares with ESSENCE exclusively. “The women of the ’90s were revolutionary, beautiful, trendsetting and record-breaking!”

To honor the neutral makeup trends of the era, the throwback collection consists of Sultry + Matte shades of brown and nude named after songs like Real Love, Heartbreak Hotel, Ready Or Not, Ex-Factor and Just Kickin It.

When we asked Crimson what were his favorite colors from the collection, he couldn’t name just one. “Oh wow, that’s tough!” he laughs. “It’s easier to say that Lauryn Hill wore brown lipstick the best and was most memorable for cementing that shade in our minds.”

The deepest brown’s Ex-Factor and Ready Or Not really embody Ms. Hill’s essence. One is a reddish undertone while the other is more like melted milk chocolate.

According to Crimson, the best way for women to wear these rich and vibrant colors is in true ’90s style. “Pull out your chestnut lip liner, and line the lip generously,” he explains. “Let Lauryn Hill and Mary J. Blige guide you in your ’90s journey. They are each trendsetters in their own right. Mary gave us a glossy and perfectly lined ombré nude brown lip that defined sensual lips to date, and Ms. Lauryn Hill made the deepest and richest browns sexy, neutral and empowering!”

The collection of vegan lipsticks are available now on Amazon and AJCrimson.com for $20.