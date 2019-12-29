ESSENCE Full Circe Festival: All The Glorious Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved From Afrochella 2019
Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo
By Essence ·

Afrochella 2019 brought thousands of attendees together in Accra, Ghana over the weekend for the ultimate celebration of all things African culture in commemoration of The Year of Return.

On day 2 of the first-ever ESSENCE Full Circle Festival, we traveled to Afrochella to take part in the immersive experience rich in Africa-based visual art, music, entertainment, fashion, food commerce and more.

Per usual, Black women showed up and showed out to as they paid homage to our ancestors with a plethora of breathtaking hair and beauty looks.

Scroll through for a look at some of the breathtaking looks we loved and be sure to head back to ESSENCE.com for more of everything you missed.

01
ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019
Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo
Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo
02
ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019
Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo
03
ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019
Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo
04
ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019
Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo
05
ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019
Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo
06
ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019
Photo Credit: @Afrochella Instagram
07
ESSENCE Full Circle Festival - Afrochella 2019
Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo
08
ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019
Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo
09
ESSENCE Full Circle Festival - Afrochella 2019
Photo Credit: Joe Chea
10
Screen Shot 2019-12-29 at 1.45.05 PM
11
ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019
Photo Credit: Joe Chea
12
Screen Shot 2019-12-29 at 1.45.17 PM
13
Photo Dec 28, 20 25 40 (3)
14
ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella2019
Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo
