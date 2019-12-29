Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo

Afrochella 2019 brought thousands of attendees together in Accra, Ghana over the weekend for the ultimate celebration of all things African culture in commemoration of The Year of Return.

On day 2 of the first-ever ESSENCE Full Circle Festival, we traveled to Afrochella to take part in the immersive experience rich in Africa-based visual art, music, entertainment, fashion, food commerce and more.

Per usual, Black women showed up and showed out to as they paid homage to our ancestors with a plethora of breathtaking hair and beauty looks.

Scroll through for a look at some of the breathtaking looks we loved and be sure to head back to ESSENCE.com for more of everything you missed.

01 ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019 Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo 02 ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019 Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo 03 ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019 Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo 04 ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019 Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo 05 ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019 Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo 06 ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019 Photo Credit: @Afrochella Instagram 07 ESSENCE Full Circle Festival - Afrochella 2019 Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo 08 ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019 Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo 09 ESSENCE Full Circle Festival - Afrochella 2019 Photo Credit: Joe Chea 10 Screen Shot 2019-12-29 at 1.45.05 PM 11 ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella 2019 Photo Credit: Joe Chea 12 Screen Shot 2019-12-29 at 1.45.17 PM 13 Photo Dec 28, 20 25 40 (3) 14 ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Day 2 - Afrochella2019 Photo Credit: Sierra Nallo

Share :