How To Achieve Radiant, Dewy Skin This Spring– According To An Expert

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Spring has (finally) sprung! Now that the days are getting longer and the temperatures are rising, it’s time to shed those heavy winter layers. This also means we can swap the thick creams, meant to combat dry winter air, for lightweight products that create a dewy glow.

To help us walk into spring with confidence, below, the Truly Regal Spa owner and licensed esthetician Tamika Heard shares her tips. Here, you’ll learn why spring cleaning for your skin, hydration, and more are important while navigating this seasonal shift.

Spring cleaning for skin

Heard emphasizes the importance of adapting your skincare routine to the warmer weather. With increased sweat, grime, and sun exposure, your skin requires lighter products that won’t clog pores. “Our skin is a living, breathing organ, and its needs fluctuate with the weather,” she says. “During the colder months, the drier air can deplete our skin’s moisture, making us reach for richer creams. However, come spring and summer, lighter textures become key.” She recommends, for example, incorporating the La Roche-Posay Hydrating Gentle Cleanser into your spring routine.

Up the exfoliation

Exfoliation remains essential year-round, but Heard advises increasing frequency in the spring. A couple of times a week helps combat clogged pores and removes dead skin cells that can dull your complexion. “Skip harsh scrubs that can damage the skin. Instead, opt for chemical exfoliants with AHAs or BHAs like the Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Pads. The SkinCeuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub is a gentle option for sensitive skin,” she says.

Hydration heroes

According to Heard, the key to dewy skin is hydration. Serums are your best friend. “Layer a vitamin C serum under your moisturizer in the morning. Vitamin C brightens the skin, boosts collagen production, and adds a healthy glow,” she says. Meanwhile, “vitamin E works well with sunscreen, providing extra protection and hydration.” Hyaluronic acid is a superstar ingredient, too. “It attracts and retains moisture, keeping your skin plump and dewy. Other ingredients to watch for are resveratrol and AHAs, but remember, sunscreen is always essential!”

Sheet mask magic

Sheet masks emerge as Heard’s secret weapon for achieving dewy skin. They provide an instant boost of hydration and radiance. “They’re a fantastic, temporary pick-me-up. I use Korean brands like TonyMoly and DewyTree in the morning for a quick boost or before applying makeup for a special event.”

Lifestyle habits for lasting dew

“Diet and lifestyle significantly impact your skin’s health,” says Heard. “Eat a balanced diet rich in nutrients and low in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats. Fatty fish, leafy greens, fresh fruits, and nuts are all excellent choices for dewy skin. Omega-3s, especially, keep your skin plump and hydrated.”

Sunscreen must-haves

“Sunscreen is non-negotiable for everyone,” emphasizes Heard. “Look for broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Black Girl Sunscreen and Supergoop are great options. Choose a sunscreen formulated for your skin type that you enjoy using. Consult your Dermatologist or an esthetician if you need help finding the perfect one.”

The finishing touch

“Great makeup starts with great skincare,” says Heard. “Ensure your skin is well-hydrated and exfoliated to prevent a cakey look. I like to add illuminating drops to my moisturizer for a natural glow. You can also mix them into your foundation. Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator or Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer are fantastic options.”