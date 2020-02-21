8 Hot New Beauty Products To Try Right Now

Let’s be honest. It isn’t easy keeping up with all the new beauty products that are released every month. Thankfully, the ones you ought to know about come across my desk.
Last month I smoothed on globs of moisturizer, spritzed on dozens of mists, and tried hundreds of lip balms (I know tough job), to bring you a list of the best new beauty products to try.
You should know that I’m pretty hard to impress, so you can trust that these recs are worth the buy.
To see the beauty finds that made me go “wow,” scroll through the gallery
01
Nest Amalfi Lemon & Mint Scented Candle
One whiff of this irresistible scent inspired by the Amalfi Coast featuring an aromatic blend of lemon, orange bergamot, mint, and a hint of driftwood, may make you want to book a plane ticket to the destination this spring. If a Eurotrip isn't in your budget, then use this candle to turn your home into an exhilarating escape.
02
Almay Color & Care Lip Oil-In-Stick
This soothing and lightweight lip tint is half skincare and half makeup. It's formulated with an oil complex that conditions the lips, and it also deposits a natural wash of color and a shiny finish.
03
Rael Beauty Calm & Collected Creamy Moisture Mist
It will be love at first spritz when you apply this moisturizing face mist powered by Bamboo Grass Extract, an ingredient that not only instantly brightens the skin, but leaves it feeling soft, dewy, and hydrated too.
04
The Lip Bar Everyday Eye Shadow Palette 'After Party'
The days of overwhelming eyeshadow palettes are over. The Lip Bar added four new eyeshadow quads to their "Fast Face" collection, and they each feature melanin-friendly shades you'll want to use.
05
Fenty Beauty What It Dew Refreshing Spray
This face mist is formulated with herbal extracts that instantly hydrate the skin without leaving a sticky film. When applied on top of makeup, it imparts a dewy finish.
06
Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub
If you've been longing for brighter skin days, this product comprised of pineapple and papaya enzymes, BHAs, and AHAs will make your skincare dreams come true. The gentle exfoliant lifts away dead skin cells and impurities to reveal a healthy glow.
07
Milk Vegan Milk Moisturizer
If you're headed to the desert for festival season, keep this vegan plant based moisturizer that provides the skin with hours of nourishment and hydration in your purse.
08
BYRED Unnamed Eau De Parfum
This mysterious fragrance deserves a place on your vanity. It features Pink pepper and Gin accord top notes that smell amazing and make you feel fresh and oh so fancy. It also comes with a sticker sheet for you to name your new favorite scent.