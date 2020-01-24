7 Cool Engagement Nail Designs To Try

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. And for some women, the holiday can be life-changing.
According to The Marriage Proposal Survey, February 14 is the most romantic day of the year to propose. The occasion trumps Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and even the first-day couples met.
If you aren’t a fan of surprises, then consider this your fair warning: Your lover may get down on one knee this Valentine’s Day, so make sure your nails are photo-ready.
There’s nothing worse than making the big announcement with a photo of your ring, that reveals grown out cuticles and nicked nail polish.
Keep the moment magical with these dreamy nail designs.