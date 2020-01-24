7 Cool Engagement Nail Designs To Try

Photo: Getty

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. And for some women, the holiday can be life-changing.

According to The Marriage Proposal Survey, February 14 is the most romantic day of the year to propose. The occasion trumps Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and even the first-day couples met.

If you aren’t a fan of surprises, then consider this your fair warning: Your lover may get down on one knee this Valentine’s Day, so make sure your nails are photo-ready.

There’s nothing worse than making the big announcement with a photo of your ring, that reveals grown out cuticles and nicked nail polish.

Keep the moment magical with these dreamy nail designs.

Quarter Moon French

Holographic Art

Crystal Glass

Go Glitter

Festive French

Magical Marble

