7 Cool Engagement Nail Designs To Try
Photo: Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. And for some women, the holiday can be life-changing. 

According to The Marriage Proposal Survey, February 14 is the most romantic day of the year to propose. The occasion trumps Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and even the first-day couples met. 

If you aren’t a fan of surprises, then consider this your fair warning: Your lover may get down on one knee this Valentine’s Day, so make sure your nails are photo-ready. 

There’s nothing worse than making the big announcement with a photo of your ring, that reveals grown out cuticles and nicked nail polish. 

Keep the moment magical with these dreamy nail designs. 

Quarter Moon French

Photo: Instagram/@nailsbymimi

Holographic Art

Photo: Instagram/@clawsby.htl

Crystal Glass

Go Glitter

Photo: Instagram/@nailsbymarissaa

Festive French

Photo: Instagram/@tiannadoesnails

Magical Marble

View this post on Instagram

✨✨

A post shared by @ nailsbymarissaa on

Photo: Instagram/ @nailsbymarissaa

