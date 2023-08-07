Image courtesy of Laneige

Beauty sleep is at the start and end of every day’s beauty routine. A good night’s sleep is proven to beautify your skin, from reduced wrinkles and dark circles, to an improved skin complexion. However, waking up to dry mouth and lips may feel unavoidable — even for droolers. In addition to increased water intake before bed, here are Essence Beauty’s top 6 best overnight lip products to use as you sleep: The Barbie Edition.

COSRX Lip Sleep

COSRX, a renowned Korean beauty brand, has gained widespread popularity for its cutting-edge product formulas. From Snail Mucin Essence and spot patches, to sun protection and lip care, COSRX is known for their complex, effective ingredients. Among their exceptional lip care products, the Lip Sleep stands out as a ceramide-rich lip butter designed for overnight hydration. The luxurious blend of Shea butter smoothly nourishes your lips, without any sticky residue, allowing you to generously apply it before bedtime, ensuring your lips wake up soft and supple.

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask

A Teyana Taylor favorite, the Tatcha™ Kissu Lip Mask has become a highly sought after restorative product. The bestseller is a leave-on jelly treatment infused with squalane and Japanese peach, working its magic to provide you with luscious lips overnight. Its non-sticky jelly texture effortlessly seeps into the layers of your lips, imparting deep hydration and plump, moisturized feel while you rest. As an added benefit, the mask helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your lips with a firm and Kissu-able texture.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask stands as the ultimate overnight lip product, being voted as the #1 Lip Treatment Brand in the U.S. For daytime use, the Lip Glowy Balm is the ideal pick, and when night falls, you can experience the wonders of the new,limited edition Pink Lemonade Lip Sleeping Mask shade at night. Enriched with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin C, this mask works diligently to soften and hydrate your lips while you rest. Prepare to awaken with lips feeling their best.

Clinique Hydro-Plump Lip Treatment

Get ready to hydro-plump your lips with Clinique’s Moisture Surge™ Lip Treatment. This incredible product works wonders, offering smoothness and relief from dryness throughout the day and night. Enriched with ceramides and shea butters, this treatment provides an instant boost of hydration, making it an excellent choice for both makeup prep before you dance all night and a quick pick-me-up for your lips. For a multitasking experience, pair the Lip Treatment with Clinique’s Moisture Surge™ Overnight Mask This creamy, oil-free facial mask works its magic while you sleep, giving your face a dewy finish that perfectly complements the hydrated and plump lips you’ll wake up to with the lip treatment. With this powerful duo, you can say goodbye to dryness and hello to a radiant, moisturized look that lasts all day and night.

La Mer Lip Polish

Experience luxury with the La Mer Lip Polish, a highly coveted conditioning and exfoliating treatment. Pamper your lips with the dual-sided applicator, designed to provide the ultimate care. The flat side effortlessly smoothes the product onto your lips, while the textured side offers a gentle massage, boosting microcirculation in this delicate area.

Once complete, your lips will reveal a soft, healthy-looking finish, making them kissable and radiant.

Laneige Lip Treatment Balm

Visibly hydrate and firm your lips with the Lanemige Lip Treatment Balm. Experience the magic as you apply this pearlescent, daily balm to your lips, witnessing wrinkles smooth out and your lips plump to their fullest potential. The built-in applicator makes it effortless to coat your lips with this coconut oil-rich balm to soften your lips for your daily power nap. When you wake up, be delighted by the refreshing piña colada-scented lips, accompanied by a cooling sensation that stimulates a peptide-rich, glass-like finish.