5 Quick And Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Blemishes

Wedding season is quickly approaching, and if you’re a bride-to-be, then it’s time to rethink your skin care routine. Between finalizing the guest list and your alterations, planning your big day can be stressful. And the first place stress shows up is on your face.
Stress can cause blemishes to appear out of thin air and at the most inopportune times. Fortunately, there are pimple-dissolving skin care patches that help get rid of breakouts in an instant. And for the sake of saving face, we’ve rounded up the best patches to have on standby for your wedding day.
01
Rael Beauty Miracle Patch
These tiny discs are formulated with Salicylic Acid and Tea Tree Oil, which help to reduce inflammation, and Hyaluronic Acid to prevent drying.
02
ZitSticka Kila Kit
Vanquish superficial zits at first site with these self-dissolving patches in 2 hours.
03
Star Face Hydro-Stars
These stickers are the stars of pimple protection. They're infused with hydrocolloid which helps to absorb fluid and deflate zits.
04
skyn ICELAND Blemish Dots
Banish blemishes with these botanically based dots supercharged with Salicylic Acid for supporting cell turn over, and Vitamin C to reduce scaring.
05
Peace Out Acne Healing Dots
These dots can be used on all skin types to extract acne-causing bacteria and reduce the size of pores.