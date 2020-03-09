5 Quick And Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Blemishes

Photo: Getty

Wedding season is quickly approaching, and if you’re a bride-to-be, then it’s time to rethink your skin care routine. Between finalizing the guest list and your alterations, planning your big day can be stressful. And the first place stress shows up is on your face.

Stress can cause blemishes to appear out of thin air and at the most inopportune times. Fortunately, there are pimple-dissolving skin care patches that help get rid of breakouts in an instant. And for the sake of saving face, we’ve rounded up the best patches to have on standby for your wedding day.