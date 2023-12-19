5 Standout Beauty Trends Of 2023

Getty Images

Weeks away from the new year, ESSENCE is looking back at our favorite beauty trends leading the now near $430 billion dollar industry to new heights. From ‘Baddie’ beauty and its influence on plastic surgery, to the skincare for maturing skin, 2023 was a year of both excess and minimalism.

Additionally, we’ve seen trends on the runway each fashion week– like pin-thin eyeliner at Mugler’s SS24 show in Paris, which were replicated by celebrities for their red carpet appearances. And speaking of other red carpet and fashion week moments, gel-slicked hair proved it wasn’t going anywhere this year either. Think: FKA Twig’s spiky look at the MET Gala or the graphic hair looks at Luar’s SS24 show.

Below, take a look at five standout beauty trends from 2023.

‘Baddie’ beauty

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

This year, Instagram influencers set a new beauty standard which can be defined by a single term: Insta baddie. From human hair wigs, detailed acrylic nails, and full beat makeup, ‘baddie’ beauty certainly didn’t go anywhere in 2023. Although the actual personality of a baddie may vary, the beauty look tends to consist of full-beat glam, elaborate nails, the perfect wig, and embracing major curves.

Skincare for maturing skin

Skincare is beauty’s largest category at close to 45% of beauty retail sales. Within that, is the rise of skincare for mature skin (or often referred to as anti-aging products). Although the term is coined as “anti-” the trend is full of techniques used to instead slow the appearance of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots– and is a market that is expected to reach $76.6 billion in 2024,

No-makeup makeup

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

No-makeup makeup remained a fan favorite on and off the runway in 2023. From Sabrina Elba’s neutral Oscars beauty look to TikTok’s minimal makeup tutorials, natural beauty was an alternative to full coverage foundation, contour and powder this year.

Gel-slicked hair

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: FKA twigs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

From hair stylist Evanie Frausto’s graphic hairstyles for Luar’s SS24 show (and on Doechii at the afterparty), to Louis Souvestre’s folded spikes on FKA Twigs’ MET Gala look, gel-slicked hair stuck in 2023. Flyaways and frizz were packed down with grease, while baby hairs were pressed into Betty Boop swirls for a coquette touch to an otherwise excess-driven beauty trend.

Lined looks

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Angela Bassett walks the runway during the Mugler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Thin lines appeared not only in razor-sharp eyebrows (which have trended year after year), but also in skinny eyeliner and fine, black lip liner. Angela Bassett modeled in Mugler’s SS24 show with a pin-like detail on her eyes and dark, faded lip liner. Meanwhile, Tokischa paired two hairstyles with dark, precise water lines at the CFDA Awards. As for Doechii? She used thin lines to contour her nose for a beauty moment we’ve never seen before.