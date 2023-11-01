The Best Celebrity Halloween Beauty Looks Of 2023

@lizzobeating/ Instagram

Since Friday, Hollywood has been dressing up in their spookiest, silliest, and sexiest costumes for Halloween. Each year, the stars never fail to deliver equal-parts dramatic and impressive, supernatural beauty looks. But last night? Our favorite celebs had next-level transformations that had our jaws completely dropped.

This year’s beauty looks went from trick: see Saweetie’s sharp-nailed Edward Scissorhands look– to treat, like Ice Spice, with curly q’s and a red lip as Betty Boop. Another fan favorite was Keke Palmer with her son, Leodis. The pair dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein and the doctor who gave her life. Her black lipstick and white-striped wig juxtaposed her second Halloween look: pretty purple eyeshadow, pink lips, and a silky brown wig as Life Size’s Tyra Banks.

Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion also opted for multiple looks this season. Lizzo as Tina Turner, Elvira, and Carmen Miranda. Her looks required a static, honey blonde wig, pigmented purple makeup, and a fruit hat to honor her favorite legends. The hot girl opted for an Alice In Wonderland flower, Death from Soul Eater, and Greta from Gremlins. She shapeshifted with a pink flower wig, black and metallic, three-striped nails, and green, SFX gremlin makeup.

When it came to silly looks, cue Winnie Harlow’s silk press as Kat Williams, and Teyana Taylor’s binky locks as Loc Dog. As for the more serious? Among them were Aoki Lee Simmons’ and Natalie Bryant as the Black Swan ballerinas. Simmons went dark with dramatic black shadow and Bryant softer with white glitter. Meanwhile, Coco Jones didn’t shy away from glam either. Her purple-toned wig and ‘90s glam as Naomi Campbell was certainly a showstopper.

Below, we rounded up the best 25 beauty looks from the spookiest time of the year.

Scroll if you dare.