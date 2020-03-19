5 Beauty Products To Try For Getting A Good Night’s Sleep

The National Sleep Foundation’s 2020 Sleep in America poll revealed that feeling sleepy can impact an individual’s mood, mental acuity, productivity, and more.
The study also found that the primary reason why Americans aren’t sleeping well isn’t that they don’t have enough time to sleep, but because they’re not sleeping well enough.
So in honor of National Sleep Awareness Month, we rounded up five beauty products to help insomniacs achieve a better night’s rest.
Here’s a list of the sleeping balms and nighttime oils designed to not only enhance sleep quality but also improve the appearance of skin and technically cranky moods too.
Because when you look great, you feel even better.
01
Moroccanoil Night Body Serum
Achieve firmer and smoother skin by morning with this lightweight oil serum that supports the body's overnight recovery process, and calms the senses with the brand's signature Morrocanoil scent.
02
This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon
Drifting off to sleep will be a breeze when you apply this nourishing body treatment formulated with Shea Butter, Sativa oil, and pure essential oils like Lavender and Chamomile.
03
Lush Sleep Body Lotion
When you blanket your skin in this comforting moisturizer made from natural ingredients like lavender and Tonka beans, you'll instantly feel at ease.
04
Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon Night Gel-Cream
Transform the skin and the senses with this gel-cream formulated with Vitamin C and calming Lavender and Sandalwood.
05
Bynacht Perfect Nacht Sleeping Balm
This smooth balm contains an aromatherapeutic blend that supports good sleep and radiant skin.