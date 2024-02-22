The 4 Key Benefits Of Scalp Massagers

Shutterstock / Beauty Stock.

If you’re struggling with a sensitive scalp, thinning hair, or even hair loss, don’t worry, you’re not alone in this. Although there are regimens you can follow to prevent this, your scalp may need some extra TLC. While you can find many products and options online to help prevent hair loss, you might also want to consider daily scalp massages to help stimulate hair growth.

To assist you in this process are scalp massagers. And lucky for you, they have more than one benefit. Not only do they help you grow out your tresses, they give you a moment of relaxation, and so much more.

Below, we break down the four key benefits of using a scalp massager daily as well as two to try out.

Stimulates growth

According to the National Institutes of Health, massaging the scalp can help promote hair thickness. The bristles of a scalp massager stimulate blood circulation on your scalp. It is especially helpful for those who wear braids, wigs, or sew-in weaves. Scalp massagers can be used for all hair types, and they work best when you take them out and wash your natural hair.

Offers a deeper cleanse

While shampooing your hair in the shower, gently using a scalp massager can help you achieve a deeper scalp cleanse. The bristles can help the product penetrate deeper into the scalp and remove build up more easily.

Exfoliates flaky scalp

Scalp massagers can exfoliate and cleanse your scalp, removing dead skin cells, itchy dandruff, and flaky skin. Additionally, consistent use will result in shinier, thicker hair.

Calms and relaxes scalp

One way to alleviate stress and tension on your head is by using a scalp massager. It can provide a soothing effect on your nerves and help you relax in the shower or bathtub after a long day of work, all from the comfort of your own home.

