26 Beauty Gift Ideas For Your Friend Who Loves Skincare & Smell Goods

We all have that friend that’s nearly impossible to shop for. We toil through the interwebs and aisles searching for the gift that we think they’ll like, and wait with baited breath for them to deliver their verdict. However, if that friend is a beauty lover, things may be a little bit easier. That is, if you know what to be on the hunt for.
When searching for beauty gifts the best bet is to air on the side of self-care and fragrance. Like come on, who doesn’t like to feel smooth, luxurious and smell good on top of that? It’s the ideal way to encourage relaxation and pampering, while also providing that special person with something they’ll actually use. But if you still don’t know where to start, don’t stress. We’ve rounded up 26 of the best beauty gifts for birthdays, congratulatory celebrations, a major milestone and beyond.
01
If… They trust Amazon ratings.
LilyAna Naturals has received raved reviews—on and off of Amazon. One of their products just went viral on TikTok! So, with all of this popularity in mind, and since everyone wants a healthy glow, give them a kit with the benefits of vitamin C, the LilyAna Naturals It’s All You “C”. Not only is it popular, but it’s highly effective, and affordable. $110, lilyananaturals.com.
Courtesy of LilyAna Naturals
02
If…. They live for a good soak.
Infused with mineral rich salt from the Kalahari Desert in South Africa, African Botanics Kalahari Desert De-Tox Bath Salts include oxygenating seaweed and botanicals that detoxify, boost circulation and relieve muscle tension. Bonus: the herbaceous scent is divine. $100, africanbotanics.com
03
If… They love the scent of lavender.
The lightweight and effective Sachajuan Body Lotion in Fresh Lavender uses “earth silk technology” to soothe and hydrate the skin. On top of that, it’s got both anti-aging and anti-irritant properties. $40, net-a-porter.com
Courtesy of Sachajuan
04
If… They swoon for posh bath treats.
If this body wash mousse were a hotel, it would be the fanciest palace you could imagine. Diptyque Paris Eau Rose Shower Foam is so frothy and luxurious. It becomes a soft and velvety whipped foam upon contact with water and delights the senses with floral notes of rose and fruity accents of lychee. $45, diptyqueparis.com
Courtesy of Diptyque
05
If… They love Riri and soft skin.
Rihanna set out to create a body butter product that felt as amazing as it looks, and here it is! Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is lightweight, super-hydrating and leaves the most divine glossy sheen on the skin. It isn’t greasy but it is earth-friendly: the packaging is recyclable and the jar is refillable. $39, fentybeauty.com
Courtesy of Fenty Skin
06
If… They misses their spa visits.
Indulge them with some head-to-toe gems from an iconic French skincare line. Nadia Payot, a trailblazing, female doctor, founded the brand in 1920. She used her medical, scientific and herbal expertise to develop products, as well as acclaimed spas––both still popular today. The Payot Face and Body Hydration Set includes three of Payot’s iconic goods: a day cream, gentle oil-in-foam cleanser and a silky botanical body moisturizer. $48, us.payot.com
Courtesy of Payot
07
If… They’re serious about serums.
This clean, results-oriented line has everything you need to tackle your top skincare concerns. The Glo Skin Beauty The Solutions Serum Set allows you to mix and match their seven hero serums to address your specific needs, from acne to aging. $145, gloskinbeauty.com
Courtesy of Glo Skin Beauty
08
If… They like clean design and clean beauty ingredients.
A must-have for dry skin sufferers, both the cleanser and moisturizer of the Grown Alchemist Hand Care Kit (hand cleanser and moisturizer) are chock full of rich and nourishing active botanicals (like sweet orange, cedarwood and sage) to refresh, soften and smooth. And the packaging is so chic––perfect for her luxe, stainless-steel countertops! $100, grownalchemist.com
Courtesy of Grown Alchemist
09
If… They’re OCD with the hand washing…and love quality creams.
You can’t go wrong these days with specialty skincare for the hands. Kiehl’s Hand Care Essential Duo (hand sanitizer and cream) is chock full of healthy, hydrating and sanitizing ingredients, including shea butter, squalene, avocado oil, rosemary leaf oil and eucalyptus. $32, kiehl’s.com
Courtesy of Kiehl’s
10
If… They like to give back.
With each purchase of the Hope Lifestyle Fragrance Collection, you’re supporting anti-depression research and initiatives. The founder of this brand combined her talents as a cosmetic industry executive with her special interests in fighting depression. Her mother (namesake, Hope) suffered from the disease, so,100% of the net profits go to Depression research. Bonus: the travel-friendly suede pouch includes the brand’s top selling scents. $200, bergdorfgoodman.com
Courtesy of Hope Lifestyle
11
If… They’re a CBD enthusiast.
Handcrafted with the finest broad spectrum hemp derived CBD (20mg per gumdrop) with ripe berry flavors and delicate elderflower the Lord Jones Limited Edition Raspberry Elderflower Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops are a gourmet indulgence and an ultimate chill-pill, or gum drop, in this case. $50, lordjones.com
Courtesy of Lord Jones
12
If… They’re a boss…and possibly a Leo.
If they always own the room they may very well love this scent, formulated with rich amber accord and featuring bold notes of bergamot, lemon, patchouli and sandalwood. CHANEL Le Lion De Chanel is inspired by the namesake founder, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel and her radiant personality. She was a Leo, and she was majestic, indomitable and wild. $200, chanel.com
Courtesy of Chanel Beauty
13
If… Headwraps are their thing.
Give them an accessory that’s actually good for their hair! The Grace Eleyae Turban in Blue Peach Floral Modern is a double-lined, lightweight, breathable and washable silk piece that helps to combat frizz and breakage. We all need this in our life! $77, graceeleyae.com
Courtesy of Grace Eleyae
14
If… They’re a stickler when it comes to makeup and brow perfection.
This overachieving makeup mirror has three settings that provide the most true-to-life reflection. The Fancii Nala Vanity Mirror is also cordless, rechargeable and includes a 10x magnifying detachable mirror. $89, neimanmarcus.com
See on Fancii
15
If… They can’t live without body oil.
Not only is Olio e Osso Bel Corpo Body Oil an antioxidant-rich blend of nourishing and hydrating natural oils, but the mix of rose absolute, patchouli, vetiver and rose geranium is simply aromatherapy at its best. $38, olioeosso.com
Courtesy of Olio e Osso
16
If… They’re never without lip balm.
Lip balm connoisseurs are quite familiar with Fresh’s scrumptious Sugar lip goodies––all with nourishing oils and protective emollients. Now you can give them the lot with their cute quad of minis! The Fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Kit includes four of their bestselling balms: Sugar Honey Advanced Therapy, Sugar Rose, Sugar Mint and Sugar Honey. These favorites will not disappoint. $35, fresh.com.
Courtesy of Fresh Beauty
17
If… They’re concerned about the first signs of aging.
If this is the case, give them a hand’s down favorite amongst beauty insiders and celebrities. Augustinus Bader The Cream is the original game-changer in this now uber-famous beauty brand. The feedback from customers, in a nutshell, is that it dramatically improves the appearance of the complexion. Get it now. They will thank you forever. $170, augustinusbader.com
Courtesy of Augustinus Bader
18
If… Clean beauty is their thing.
Introduce them to Pholk, the lovely, black-owned and clean beauty brand that recognizes the fact that black folks have always been green folks. The Pholk Werkacita Beauty Balm: Moroccan Rose is designed to work from head to heal! It removes makeup and adds moisture to the body or face, without clogging pores. It’s also made with edible ingredients, so it’s truly safe as a lip hydrator and protectant. Rich in Vitamin E, antioxidants, mango and hemp seed oils, this balm is the bomb! $18, pholkbeauty.com
Courtesy of Pholk Beauty
19
If… They’re all about glamour and live for lashes.
This Holy Grail of lash systems allows you to be your own lash tech. The Lashify Control Kit has everything they need (a control wand, gossamer lashes, bonding glue, sealer) to nail their look. The kit is specifically designed to be easy for beginners and offers various lash style options. $145, lashify.com
Courtesy of Lashify
20
If… They think supplements are supreme.
They’ll appreciate the Moon Juice Supers Set a collection of their three best-selling beauty and wellness formulas, SuperYou, SuperHair and SuperBeauty, which were designed to be taken together, for a synergistic full spectrum effect. $75, moonjuice.com
Courtesy of Moon Juice
21
If… They’re an herbalist and an alchemist.
They’ll know exactly how to work with the Naturopathica Aromatic Alchemy Gift Set which includes four exquisite blends of rare plant essences and extracts designed to relax, inspire, promote clarity and invigorate. $102, naturopathica.com
22
If… They love a candle.
Hand-poured in a reusable glass vessel and created with an all natural coconut wax and beeswax blend, the Boy Smells x Ganni Park Life Candle meets the highest standards of clean formulation. With fresh green notes of basil, bright fig and soothing sage, as well as the grounding spice accords of ginger and whole clove, the olfactive profile is like an afternoon walk in a lush park, $39, boysmells.com
Courtesy of Boy Smells
23
If… They live for luxury….and love citrus scents.
With bergamot, bitter orange, geranium, cedarwood and vetiver, the Acqua di Parma Bergamotto di Calabria La Spugnatura Eau de Toilette is a limited-edition treat, encased in an exquisite hand-decorated porcelain bottle. It’s a keepsake and a celebration of the Italian bergamot fields. $240, bloomingdales.com
Courtesy of Acqua di Parma
24
If… They’ve been a bit stressed, lately.
Add this little pick-me-up to their gift basket. PYM (Prepare Your Mind) is a mental-health support brand founded by Zak Williams (son of Robin Williams) and designed to support feelings of overwhelm, stress and anxiety. Pym Original Mood Chews are made with amino acids and adaptogens to target the body’s hormone levels to manage the stressors of everyday living. They can be taken as often as you need. $34.99, youcanpym.com
Courtesy of PYM
25
If… They’re all about the DIY.
The Olive & June Pedicure System gives you every single tool you need (12 tools in total, plus polish) to perfect an at-home pedicure. Our favorite highlights include their perfect positioning foot rest, the game-changing cuticle pusher and the pedi-perfecting clean up brush. $100, oliveandjune.com
Courtesy of Olive & June
26
If… They love nature and they’re a little stressed out.
They call this woodsy and citrusy, one-of-a-kind, anti-stress fragrance a “sensory supplement.” The Nue Co Forest Lungs Fragrance fuses olfactory chemistry and technology to replicate the molecular compounds produced in forests, phytoncides, which are credited with the positive health benefits associated with forest bathing and anxiety reduction. $95, Nordstrom.com