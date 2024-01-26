Kickoff Your 2024 Skincare Routine With These Items

New year, new skincare routine! The beginning of a fresh year is the perfect opportunity to revamp your beauty regimen and prioritize your skin health. With countless options available on the market, it can be overwhelming to identify the key products that will truly make a difference.
From gentle cleansers to targeted treatments, these must-haves are carefully crafted to nourish and protect your precious skin. We’ve compiled a list of must-have skincare items that cater to all skin types– from sensitive to dry– to help you kick off your 2024 skincare journey on the right foot.
01 Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
Adding sunscreen to your daily skincare routine is essential as it protects the skin against harmful UVA and UVB rays. This product formula leaves a sheer finish. Available at www.ulta.com
02 TruSkin Longevity Depuffing Eye Cream
Packed with ingredients like bakuchiol and coffeeberry extract, this eye cream reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. Available at www.amazon.com
03 Tocobo Multi Ceramide Moisturizer Cream
A smooth, milky cream loaded with three types of hyaluronic acid that absorbs into the skin. Leaving your skin with a pillowy, plush finish. Available at www.amazon.com
04 Cay Skin Deepwater Dew Lip Mask
Nobody wants ashy, crusty lips, especially in the winter. Give your lips a replenishing treatment that keeps them looking plump and healthy. Formulated with vanilla and brown sugar for extra sweetness. Available at cayskin.com
05 Provence Beauty Cleary Pink Clarifying Daily Cleanser
This pink cleanser has a gel-to-foam formula that deeply cleanses pores, removes stubborn makeup, and gently exfoliates thanks to apple extract, watermelon extract, orange blossom, and willowbark. Available at www.ulta.com
06 Topicals Mini Faded Serum for Dark Spots & Discoloration
Made for all ethnicities and skin types. Using clean and vegan ingredients, this serum reduces discoloration, dark spots, scars, and post-blemish marks. Available at www.sephora.com
07 Sweet July Irie Power Face Oil
For a healthy glow, try this oil containing salicylic acid, neem seed, and turmeric root to improve your skin’s complexion. Available at sweetjuly.com
