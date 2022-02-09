This 2022 Best in Black Hair Hairstylist of the Year winner took 2021 by storm. Glamming the likes of Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, Winnie Harlow and more, Dhairius is known for his immense talent, particularly with styling and extensions. Trying to decide if extensions are for you? “It all really depends on your lifestyle and what your daily routine consists of,” he says. “If you’re a person that likes to reach and touch your scalp easily, wearing a glueless wig unit could work. On the flip side, I would only recommend a traditional weave install if my client has a busy lifestyle and doesn’t have time to spend on styling every morning. If braided correctly, the base underneath the weave serves as a protective style and can promote hair growth if properly nourished.”

And while you may not be able to get in Dhairius’s chair right this minute, these styling products can certainly hold you over until you can.