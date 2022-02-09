The Best Styling Products For Black Hair
By Samantha Callender & Blake Newby

This 2022 Best in Black Hair Hairstylist of the Year winner took 2021 by storm. Glamming the likes of Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, Winnie Harlow and more, Dhairius is known for his immense talent, particularly with styling and extensions. Trying to decide if extensions are for you? “It all really depends on your lifestyle and what your daily routine consists of,” he says. “If you’re a person that likes to reach and touch your scalp easily, wearing a glueless wig unit could work. On the flip side, I would only recommend a traditional weave install if my client has a busy lifestyle and doesn’t have time to spend on styling every morning. If braided correctly, the base underneath the weave serves as a protective style and can promote hair growth if properly nourished.”

And while you may not be able to get in Dhairius’s chair right this minute, these styling products can certainly hold you over until you can.

01
THE SILK LABS Matcha Silk Scrunchie,
Courtesy of Brand
available at The Silk Labs $13
02
REDKEN Color Extend Conditioner
available at Ulta $38
03
GISOU Honey Infused Hair Perfume
Courtesy of Brand
available at Sephora $83
04
UPGRADE BOUTIQUE Body Wave Bundles
Courtesy of Brand
available at Upgrade Boutique Starting at $95
05
MING X EAP Heat 1 3/4″ Titanium Flat Iron
Courtesy of Brand
available at EAP Heat $240
06
MELANIN Textured Stretch Satin Head Wraps
Courtesy of Brand
available at Melanin Haircare $22
07
DYSON Supersonic Hair Dryer
Courtesy of Brand
available at Sephora $399
08
TYMO Heat Protectant Mist
Courtesy of Brand
available at Tymo $20
09
DENMAN D3 Original 7-Row Styling Brush
Courtesy of Brand
available at Denman Brush $20
10
OVERTONE Copper Conditioner Kit
Courtesy of Brand
available at Overtone $58
11
CREME OF NATURE with Argan Oil from Morocco Smooth and Shine Blow Out Creme
Courtesy of Brand
available at Amazon $8
12
BABY TRESS The Edge Styler
Courtesy of Brand
available at Baby Tress $15

