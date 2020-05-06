20 Pretty Eye Makeup Looks To Rock With Your Face Mask
Photo: Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

Face masks make it nearly impossible to see the facial features that make each of us unique. Playing up your eyelids, however, is one way to stand out while wearing personal protective equipment. 

That’s why now is the perfect time to get reacquainted with your favorite eye shadow palettes, eyeliners and mascaras.

If Euphoria taught us anything, it’s that there are countless ways to decorate our eyelids, and sometimes adding a splash of color or a pinch of glitter is all it takes to make heads turn. And we guarantee the eye makeup looks we’ve rounded up in the gallery below will make people stop and stare. 

For inspiration, check them out.

01
Photo: Instagram/ @Vanessa_gyimah
02
Photo: Instagram/@kingenda_
03
Photo: Instagram/@danessa_myricks
04
Photo: Instagram/@fatimafarley
05
Photo: Instagram/@ms_bentivegas
06
Photo: Instagram/@beautybyfey
07
Photo: Instagram/ @yamiangelina
08
Photo: Instagram/@graceonyourdash
09
Photo: Instagram/@kingenda_
10
Photo: Instagram/@faith_babs
11
Photo: Instagram/ @chrismychael
12
Photo: Instagram/@africanqueenfashionempire
13
Photo: Instagram/ @tayloranise
14
Photo: Instagram/@savannahsylver
15
Photo: Instagram/@itshotchiick
16
Photo:Instagram/@tia_samuda
17
Photo: Instagram/@joyjah
18
Photo: Instagram/@beatzbyhannah
19
Photo: Instagram/@jvanityxo
20
Photo: Instagram/@viewfrom.mina
