20 Pretty Eye Makeup Looks To Rock With Your Face Mask

Photo: Getty

Face masks make it nearly impossible to see the facial features that make each of us unique. Playing up your eyelids, however, is one way to stand out while wearing personal protective equipment.

That’s why now is the perfect time to get reacquainted with your favorite eye shadow palettes, eyeliners and mascaras.

If Euphoria taught us anything, it’s that there are countless ways to decorate our eyelids, and sometimes adding a splash of color or a pinch of glitter is all it takes to make heads turn. And we guarantee the eye makeup looks we’ve rounded up in the gallery below will make people stop and stare.

For inspiration, check them out.