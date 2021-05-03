18 Best Short Hairstyles For Every Texture And Color

It’s long been said that a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life. In some cases, however, a woman who cuts her hair around summertime can’t be bothered with hair on her neck. Whatever the reason may be, one thing is for sure: short hairstyles are a power move, and while they may be a bit more high-maintenance, they’re sure to make a statement — every time.

That’s why, celebrities are eternally unafraid to get friendly with the scissors. They’re always announcing that they’ve decided to cut it all off and in many cases, decide to add some festive and bold color as well. A quick scroll of Instagram is proof of that, often marked by exciting, new, and fresh hair moments that prove that in many cases, less is more.

So if you’ve been thinking about opting for the chop, but are still on the fence, these are 18 looks that may just make your mind for you.

Copper Curls

Monae wowed with her structured, fiery-hued coils.

The “Nia Long”

Singer Serayah’s throwback cut is the epitome of keeping it old-school.

Metallic Waves

Stylist extraordinaire Misa Hylton’s metallic, blush pink hue adds the perfect edge.

Short & Sweet

Porsha Williams has been donning a low, minimalistic shave lately — and we’re loving it.

The Reddish Reds

China McClain, who’s known for a short buzz, recently added the vibrant color to her look.

Parted Curls

Teyana Taylor’s parted curls adds shape and dimension to her growing fro.

Platinum Falls

Short-haired pro Jada Pinkett-Smith has continued to show off her brightly-hued cut.

Jawline Bobs

Meagan Good’s latest cut is the perfect start to an impending summer.

Barely There

Toni Braxton not only buzzed it all off, but also bleached it for a barely-there appearance.

Sleek & Slick

Actress Jurnee Smollett rocked the wet look this awards season.

Crown Curls

Keke Palmer’s ruffled curls boast the perfect amount of frizz and definition.

Golden Buzz

Tiffany Haddish’s flesh-toned buzz cut was complemented with a nearly-unnoticeable part.

Comb-Backed Texture

Lennox’s backswept texture is both stylish and low-maintenance.

Short-Sided Layers

Alexis Sky’s heavy platinum bang fell perfectly parallel to a shorter cut on the left side.

Hollywood Glam

Jennifer Hudson gave us high-glam with a bold, finger-waved style.

Modern Bowls

Monica rocked her edgy bowl cut that’s masterfully razor cut.

Coils With A Message

Yvonne Orji made a major statement with the Black power fist etched into her buzz cut.

Caramel Shapes

Tia Mowry’s high-sitting curls boasted tons of honey brown dimension.