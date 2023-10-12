13 Latinx-Founded Beauty Brands To Know And Support

In a world where we don’t see enough diverse, POC-owned beauty brands, Latinx-founded lines serve as a refreshing and authentic counterbalance. Afterall, beautiful doesn’t just mean a specific type of look, so a rich perspective is needed. It’s also a good feeling to know that, not only are you using a quality product, but you’re also experiencing the richness of a culture. Be it through the ingredients and rituals, sometimes passed down through generations, used or the storytelling around the brand itself.

However, despite Latinx people representing 18.5% of the beauty industry’s revenue, many companies do not market to these consumers, according to Axios. Similarly, Latinx founders struggle to acquire funding for their businesses, receiving less than 1% of funds from top investors. And although a few companies– like Fenty Beauty and MAC– have diversified their product ranges to include POC, most brands still do not represent the variances in Latinx skin and hair.

Latinx-founded and -owned brands inspire a more diverse beauty industry, filling the gap (and wallets) of minorities who invest in their own communities, making them more visible. These beauty and wellness brands represent the founders’ distinct experiences as people of color shared through a connection to their roots. As we honor Hispanic Heritage Day, and month, get to know and support some of the beauty industry’s trailblazing, Latinx-owned brands.

Below are 13 Latinx beauty brands to support today and beyond.

Nopalera embodies the bold with a bodycare range founded in ancestral traditions. Their main ingredient? The Nopal cactus– a symbol of their strong, resilient Mexican identity. Precious oils and scents derive their products from ancient ritual, feeling connected to their roots each time you cleanse.

Nutrition and science inform celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas’ eponymous beauty brand. Her plant-based products– from skin to body care– are boosted with high-grade technology at her spas in New York and Los Angeles, which is why she’s trusted by supermodels and actresses alike.

This Latinx brand is centered around a multi-purpose skin care solution: Macabalm. Formulated with under 10 ingredients– including macadamia nut– the Chilean-Australian founder Pia Whitesell developed the balm with organic, native Australian botanicals to hydrate and protect your face and body.

Come together for sexual wellness brand Maude. A modern intimacy company, this Latinx brand has stimulating products– devices, supplements, scents– and even skin care to bring you closer to yourself. From burning a massage candle to satisfying yourself with a bubble bath, Maude is made for you.

Ere Perez founded her beauty brand after a childhood in Mexico– full of home remedies, beauty recipes and traditional medicine. Inspired by this, she later emigrated to Australia where her dreams of starting a natural beauty line came true.

Responsibly-sourced Mexican extracts power Dezi Skin– a beautifully packaged skincare line for inner and outer beauty. From belly butters for pregnancy to a vitamin c glow serum, founder Desi Perkins’ range takes care of the skin under makeup.

Founder Dillon Peña never intended to start a skincare brand. The celebrity makeup artist formulated products for his makeup kit, which accidentally transformed his clients’ skin. These products were the foundation of his now intentional brand– consisting of skincare, bodycare and fragrance.

Stimulating autophagy– the drainage of damaged cells– Beautology Lab has wellness tools to detox and repair the skin. Their three-product range includes a collagen eye mask, lymphatic dry brush, and cryo toning tools with rebooting the skin at the center of their Latinx-founded beauty lab.

After giving birth and intense stress to follow, the Guatemalan founder Alida Boer noticed her hair started growing dull with shedding, split ends, and– for the first time– bald spots. During a trip to Honduras, she learned about the local “miracle for hair loss”, batana oil, which led to her Nolé Beauty line’s signature hair cleansing bars.

Ceremonia was born out of the celebration of modern rituals rooted in Latinx heritage. With products that treat hair from the root, their natural Latin American ingredients feed your tresses with clean formulas.

The Columbian-founded Tata Harper is a leading beauty line in luxury skin care. The founder’s love for beauty was rooted in her hometown of Barranquilla where she used to help her grandmother host spa parties– now Harper has her own beauty spas across the world full of award-winning products.

Beautyblender is not just a brand– but a must-have makeup tool. Founded by Rea Ann Silva, this Latinx brand designed an original makeup sponge every MUA reaches for in their kits– an award-winning product which now exists in a category of their own.

Founded by the Afro-Latina Frías sisters, this indie beauty brand has a range of products for the eyes, lips, and face. From their best selling pink lash primer to their exclusive lip liners, Luna Magic has a vibrant collection celebrating their multicultural heritage.

