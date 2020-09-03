12 Labor Day Beauty Sales To Shop From Home

According to U.S. News & World Report, Labor Day is one of the best holidays to get incredible discounts on necessities and hot ticket items.
So this Labor Day weekend, enjoy savings on at-home beauty essentials like face steamers, press-on nails, and even eye patches, which are a must-have for 9 AM video conference calls.
It’s also the perfect time to treat yourself to discounted self-care essentials like scented candles and relaxing body oils.
To help you navigate this weekend's massive sales, here's a list of the best beauty deals and steals you can score from home.
01
Hey Dewy
From September 3 to September 7, take 25 percent off your purchase with the code LABORDAY20,
02
Viktor&Rolf
Take advantage of 60 percent off select scents, now to September 7.
03
La Roche-Posay
From September 3 to September 7, receive 15 percent off your order.
04
Skyn Iceland
Take $25 off $100 orders all weekend.
05
Inscape
Receive 15% off your purchase or 20% off purchases of $100+ or 25% off purchases of $200.
06
Foreo
From September 4 to September 7, receive 30 percent off UFO and UFO minis at Sephora.
07
Peace Out Skincare
Take 20% off site wide with code LDW20, now until September 2.
08
Paula's Choice
From September 3 to September 8, take advantage of 15 percent off site wide.
09
Danessa Myricks Beauty
From September 4 to September 7, take 30 percent off your purchase with the code TAKEOFF30.
10
Makeup Geek
Take advantage of a Buy One Get One offer on a selection of top products including lashes, sponges, brow pencils, eyeliners, and lip glaze from September 4 to September 7.
11
Dashing Diva
Enjoy 25 percent off select items from September 3 to September 7.
12
Anisa Beauty
Take advantage of 25 percent off site wide, from September 4 to September 7.