12 Labor Day Beauty Sales To Shop From Home
Photo: Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

According to U.S. News & World Report, Labor Day is one of the best holidays to get incredible discounts on necessities and hot ticket items. 

So this Labor Day weekend, enjoy savings on at-home beauty essentials like face steamers, press-on nails, and even eye patches, which are a must-have for 9 AM video conference calls.

It’s also the perfect time to treat yourself to discounted self-care essentials like scented candles and relaxing body oils. 

To help you navigate this weekend’s massive sales, here’s a list of the best beauty deals and steals you can score from home.

” type=”brightcove”]

01
Hey Dewy
From September 3 to September 7, take 25 percent off your purchase with the code LABORDAY20,
Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier, $39
available at Hey Dewy Shop Now
02
Viktor&Rolf
Take advantage of 60 percent off select scents, now to September 7.
Flowerbomb Candle, $30
available at Viktor&Rolf Shop Now
03
La Roche-Posay
From September 3 to September 7, receive 15 percent off your order.
CICAPLAST HAND CREAM FOR DRY HANDS & DAMAGED HANDS, $10
available at La Roche-Posay Shop Now
04
Skyn Iceland
Take $25 off $100 orders all weekend.
Dissolving Mirconeedle Eye Patches, $15
available at Skyn Iceland Shop Now
05
Inscape
Receive 15% off your purchase or 20% off purchases of $100+ or 25% off purchases of $200.
Deep Sleep Essential Oil Blend, $40
available at Inscape Shop Now
06
Foreo
From September 4 to September 7, receive 30 percent off UFO and UFO minis at Sephora.
Foreo UFO, $199
available at Sephora Shop Now
07
Peace Out Skincare
Take 20% off site wide with code LDW20, now until September 2.
Peace Out Dark Spots, $28
available at Peace Out Skincare Shop Now
08
Paula's Choice
From September 3 to September 8, take advantage of 15 percent off site wide.
C15 Super Booster, $42
available at Paula's Choice Shop Now
09
Danessa Myricks Beauty
From September 4 to September 7, take 30 percent off your purchase with the code TAKEOFF30.
Dew Welt Balm in Rosewater, $22
available at Danessa Myricks Beauty Shop Now
10
Makeup Geek
Take advantage of a Buy One Get One offer on a selection of top products including lashes, sponges, brow pencils, eyeliners, and lip glaze from September 4 to September 7.
Nicole 3D Lashes, $11
available at Makeup Geek Shop Now
11
Dashing Diva
Enjoy 25 percent off select items from September 3 to September 7.
Cherry Popsicle Short Press On Nails, $9
available at Dashing Diva Shop Now
12
Anisa Beauty
Take advantage of 25 percent off site wide, from September 4 to September 7.
Brush Cleaning Pad, $15
available at Anisa Beauty Shop Now
TOPICS: