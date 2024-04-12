12 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

Instagram / @kellyrowland

Hollywood went classic this week with ‘60s-esque beauty moments. The popular ‘90s lip was forgoed for powdery mono-eyeshadow and skinny brows were replaced with laminated fullness. Meanwhile, bumped bobs and bouffant wigs were an homage to The Supremes. On the other hand, twists mullets, and French tips grounded us in the 21st century.

When Tracee Ellis Ross posed like a doll in an oversized teased wig (as seen at the Marc Jacobs SS24 show) we instantly thought of her mother. Paired with pastel turquoise eyeshadow and a pale lip, Ross set the tone for nostalgic beauty this week. For Kelly Rowland and Fantasia, this meant an ode to Old Hollywood. While Rowland’s nostalgic golden hue complemented her bob, Fantasia’s pixie cut was covered with a laced head piece as long, straight eyelashes framed a deep oceanic-colored shadow.

Then, Jordyn Woods’ date night makeup moment caught our eye. It was complete with concealer, powder and nose contour; giving a neutral matte look with subtle dimension similar to Tyla. Challenger’s Zendaya Coleman sported a red lip and tennis-inspired twist to her premiere in London. As for model Jourdan Dunn? She opted for a gel-drenched mullet. Willow Smith had us ready to listen to her new album after sharing a photo with futuristic, AI-enhanced grills and laminated brows.

