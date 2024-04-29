Dry Skin-Friendly Foundations You Need Right Now

81a/Photolibrary / Getty Images

When it comes to makeup, finding the perfect foundation is like finding the holy grail. It’s the base upon which we build our entire makeup look. We want it to not only provide coverage but also nourish and support our skin.

Like many others, I started my foundation journey without giving much thought to my skin type. When I first started applying foundation several years ago, I fell for the allure of trendy matte foundations. I eagerly purchased every single matte product I could find, not realizing the impact it would have on my dry skin. Instead of achieving a flawless complexion, I was left with dry flakes and irritation.

Nowadays, beauty brands have stepped up their game and are increasingly incorporating active skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and sodium hyaluronate to help support the skin barrier. This exciting development is giving makeup lovers with dry skin even better options that not only provide a beautiful finish but also contain hydrating and nourishing ingredients.

Below, We have hand-picked a selection of foundations and skin tints that provide more than coverage. These products are formulated with powerful skincare ingredients that enhance your complexion and intensely hydrate and moisturize your skin.

