11 Exciting Unisex Fragrances For Him And Her

You’re not alone if you’ve got your fragrance collection grouped by the season, reaching for airy scents in the spring, floral in the summer, cinnamon in the fall and woody in the winter. Perhaps you’ve even got them separated by feminine and masculine scents, should you have a partialness toward both. For many, that genderless sweet spot in between, which had long been left with much to imagine, is finally growing as the best unisex fragrances now become staples for perfume-lovers all over.
Fragrances are, at their core, genderless, though spicy, smokey or foresty scents are thought to skew masculine while feminine scents are represented by sweets, and aldehydic and powdery florals. In recent years, disgendered fragrances have taken over, and many are reaching for florals juxtaposed against spice and tobacco intertwined with sugar, and shopping them sounds like the easiest way to build a well-rounded fragrance collection you’ll run to for years to come. Ahead, these are the 11 unisex fragrances to consider when in the market for a brand new scent.
01
Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Under the Lemon Trees
Maison Margiela’s ‘REPLICA’ line is known for its varied offering of unisex scents, ‘Under The Lemon Trees’ specifically boasting hints of lime, green tea and citrus.
02
Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum
This Byredo fragrance captures the wilderness of the Mojave desert. In an ode to the bewitching flower, the scent brushes the nose first with a touch of Jamaican nesberry, then sandalwood, and finally, crisp amber.
03
Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum
Born over a decade ago out of an exclusive collaboration with AnOther Magazine, Le Labo’s AnOther 13 proves itself a mainstay. Jasmine petals, amber, moss and musk create an unforgettable scent sure to bring in compliments galore.
04
Calvin Klein Beauty CK All Eau de Toilette
Calvin Klein’s ‘All’ is fruity and earthy blended to perfection, welcoming whiffs of mandarin orange and oak moss all at once.
05
Heretic Parfum Dirty Grass
Lovers of fresh, earthy scents will swoon over notes of lemon, violet leaf and hemp with Heretic’s Dirty Grass.
06
Aesop Karst Eau de Parfum
Aēsop’s ‘Karst’ is a trip to the beach with a moody backdrop. Its fresh, marine-like aroma makes it a perfect daytime option to wear through the season.
07
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil
With an aroma as woody as it is earthy, this fragrance boasts vegan, clean and earth-friendly attributes as well. Its key notes include sandalwood, amber wood and vetiver.
08
Boy Smells Flor de La Virgen Genderful Fine Fragrance
This unique scent juxtaposes jasmine petals against a masculine musk, rounding off the experience with touches of saffron and pomelo.
09
D.S. & Durga Amber Teutonic Eau de Parfum
This mythical fragrance is the easiest way to be transported to a forest far, far away, welcoming notes of alpine cedar, Austrian pine absolute, and templin cone with every spray.
10
Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne
Described as a modern classic, Jo Malone’s Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne is just as delightful as you’d think, meeting its top and heart notes with a base of amberwood.
11
Diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum
An ode to Paris in the ‘60s, Dyptique’s Orphéon pays homage to a renowned jazz bar of the same name. Think tobacco smoke, burnished wood, tonka beans and juniper berries – A scent that smells of memories made with friends.
TOPICS: beauty Fragrance unisex