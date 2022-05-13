11 Exciting Unisex Fragrances For Him And Her

You’re not alone if you’ve got your fragrance collection grouped by the season, reaching for airy scents in the spring, floral in the summer, cinnamon in the fall and woody in the winter. Perhaps you’ve even got them separated by feminine and masculine scents, should you have a partialness toward both. For many, that genderless sweet spot in between, which had long been left with much to imagine, is finally growing as the best unisex fragrances now become staples for perfume-lovers all over.

Fragrances are, at their core, genderless, though spicy, smokey or foresty scents are thought to skew masculine while feminine scents are represented by sweets, and aldehydic and powdery florals. In recent years, disgendered fragrances have taken over, and many are reaching for florals juxtaposed against spice and tobacco intertwined with sugar, and shopping them sounds like the easiest way to build a well-rounded fragrance collection you’ll run to for years to come. Ahead, these are the 11 unisex fragrances to consider when in the market for a brand new scent.