10 Post-Quarantine Beauty Resolutions I Plan To Keep

Being at home has really put my beauty routines into perspective. It’s also shined a light on my bad beauty habits and allowed me to do some correcting in real time.
As a result, I’m looking at the end of quarantine as a new beginning. Since 2020 started off rocky, I’m giving it a redo when the stay-at-home orders are lifted. That means I’m making new beauty resolutions, just like I did at the top of the decade.
Resolutions always seem easy enough to maintain in the beginning, but it’s also easy to lose momentum as life gets busier. But my skin, hair and nail care have to be just as important as going to dinner and seeing friends post-quarantine. These 10 beauty resolutions, I plan to keep.
01
Learn To Cornrow
I am one of those Black women who never learned to braid and feels a bit embarrassed about it. Thanks to hairstylist Niani B. I'm learning through her virtual classes that offer a safe space. Once stay-at-home orders are lifted I'm ordering a mannequin for practice. I'm also going to perfect my twist outs and braid outs.
02
Get Rid Of My Dark Circles
Most dermatologists are transparent that it's beyond difficult to lighten under eyes. But lately I've been seeing more products that claim to brighten dark under-eye circles. That skin is highly sensitive so I'm often reluctant to switch up my products for that area. But I'm determined to do the hard work to find a real solution.
03
Learn To Put On False Lashes (In Less Than 30 Minutes)
This will remain top of my list until I master it. Fortunately, so many dope makeup artists have been posting tutorials during quarantine to help with DIY beauty. And with all the innovative new falsies coming out each week, I'm getting closer to this goal.
04
Drink Less Booze
I'm very careful not to begin drinking before 6pm while I work from home. But being here has allowed me to really take inventory of just how much I imbibe. Alcohol dehydrates the skin, stripping it of collagen and other nutrients that keep it looking radiant and youthful. If sacrificing a few glasses of wine means taking a few years off my face then I'm all in.
05
Do More Vitamin C. Period.
I'm eating a lot of Vitamin C during quarantine to help strengthen my immune system. But Vitamin C is also so amazing for the health of the skin, not to mention it works wonders for brightening. I realize that I could incorporate this wonderful ingredient into my skin care a lot more going forward. And with all the products that include Vitamin C, it's pretty easy to do.
06
Throw Out Old Makeup Quarterly
I am that girl who will not throw away a $5 blush when it breaks into a million little unsalvageable pieces. I say I will fix it and I never do. I was also holding on to a particular (empty) mascara tube for probably three years because I loved the wand so much. It's an extremely easy to find brand. Quarantine forced me to clean my vanity and made me realize how ridiculous my product hoarding habit was getting. I've now resolved to do a beauty cleanse once a quarter. My New York City apartment will thank me.
07
Take Better Care Of My Wigs
Chaka, Kendra, and Simone have not always gotten the best treatment. Those are not my friends; those are some of my wigs. I'm a wig lover but I have to be honest, I get really lazy about taking care of my units. They've been so handy for quick Zoom calls and quarantine date nights. I love each of them in a different way and I have to start acting like it; washing, treating and styling them more regularly.
08
Take Better Care Of My Scalp
I've had a plethora of hair loss issues that I've been transparent about. And one thing that I've learned in my journey to find a solution is that scalp care is key. Between my trichologist, dermatologists, and stylist the scalp has been as much a focus as the actual hair. I'm excited about all the scalp care products on the market right now so I can find the right one for my needs.
09
Use Masks
Most people won't want to hear about using masks for a long time after quarantine ends, but I'm getting into a different type of mask while I stay at home. From hydrating clay masks to exfoliating charcoal masks, I'm loving what they're doing for my face. It's easy to use them while I'm working from home, but I need to find time to incorporate masks into my routine at least twice a week once I'm back at the office.
10
Take Better Care Of My Nails
While everyone else is trying to salvage their gel tips, I'm out here living like Halle Berry. My nails are growing and thriving. It has reminded me that once upon a time I had a nail care routine and I never missed an appointment. I let life take over and stopped caring for my nails as much. That ends now. And post-quarantine I'm re-adopting my routine and keeping my nails looking and feeling their best.