10 Lightweight Moisturizers That Are Perfect For Summer

Rotating our wardrobes at the first sign of warmer temperatures is an innate no-brainer, but did you know that a shift in the weather often warrants some necessary tweaks to your skincare routine as well? No need to stash away every oldie and replace everything, but if you want to allow your skin to breathe while the weather heats up, you’re definitely going to want to get your hands on a lightweight summer face moisturizer.
While the cooler months often call for a more dense, heavier cream-based moisturizer to combat the hyper-dryness typically associated with wintertime, your skin may thrive under less weight during the summer months. Not to say you won’t need a moisturizer at all, but instead, opting for a water-based or gel moisturizer will keep your skin refreshed under the heat of the sun without resulting in the sticky, itchy or irritating situation that might otherwise with a heavier option at this time of year. For more sensitive skin types that are prone to inflammation, these options may even prove to be your top contenders year round. Time for a vanity-top makeover – Shop a selection of 10 tried and true lightweight face moisturizers for summer below.
01
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA
Formulated with 11 amino acids, triglycerides and more beneficial nutrients, this accessible-priced serum treats the skin to instant hydration.
02
AHC Aqualuronic Cream
Created with the Korea clinical approach in mind, this face cream refreshes the skin with ceramide and French sea water, locking in moisture with a tight seal.
03
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Water-Gel Moisturizer
Peach & Lily’s moisturizer is skin goals in a bottle. Thanks to vegan pre- and probiotics and hyaluronic acid, it strengthens your skin’s natural microbiome, prevents breakouts and reveals brighter skin.
04
Kiehl’s Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream
Infused with Calendula Flower Extract, this lightweight water cream promises reduced redness, improved surface texture, 24 hours of hydration and more visibly radiant skin.
05
Sephora Collection All Day Hydrator Moisturizer
With Sephora’s clean, vegan moisturizer, deposits of hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E reward the skin with eight hours of hydration.
06
Neutrogena Bright Boost Gel Cream
Neutrogena says this gek cream boosts cell turnover by 10x, revealing brighter and smoother skin with consistent use. In addition to providing deep hydration, its formula encourages firmer, more plump skin as well.
07
Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly
A go-to for everyone with anything from very dry to oily skin, Clinique’s Hydrating Jelly boasts 24 hours of hydration, proven to boost the skin’s barrier strength in just one week and increase its moisture by 115%.
08
Tatcha The Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Moisturizer
Suited for all skin types, including sensitive, this pore-minimizing moisturizer uses Japanese nutrients and botanicals to improve skin texture and regulate oil production, while a dash of 23-karat gold promotes a glow from within.
09
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Formulated with Pentavitin, a powerful ingredient offering up 72 hours of hydration, this moisturizer also tackles fine lines while Hydrolyzed Silk leaves the skin feeling soft and satin-like to touch.
10
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer
Laneige’s skincare has long reigned supreme, and to no surprise, its gel moisturizer promises 48 hours of hydration and cool, refreshed skin with the help of blue hyaluronic acid, mint leaf extract and forest yeast extract.
