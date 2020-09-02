10 Hot New Beauty Products To Try Right Now

Let’s be honest, it isn’t easy keeping up with all the new beauty products that are released every month. Thankfully, the ones you ought to know about come across my desk.
Last month I smoothed on globs of moisturizer, spritzed on dozens of mists and tried hundreds of lip balms (tough job, I know) to bring you a list of the best offerings.
You should know that I’m pretty hard to impress, so you can trust that these picks are worth it.
Below, check out the beauty finds that deserve a spot on your vanity.
Jennifer Ford is an ESSENCE Associate Beauty Editor.
01
Cover FX Monochromatic Lip Color in Sweet Mulberry
Cover FX launched its first lip color collection, and it features creamy, soft matte pigments that pair perfectly with the brand’s must-have Monochromatic Blush Duos.
02
Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP ROSE DECADENCE
This stunning edit of the MTHRSHP palette, which features six rose-centric shades, is your home base for creating mesmerizing metallic and duo-chrome eye makeup looks this fall.
03
Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine
Opulent lip balms with an ultra-hydrating and vinyl feel are the latest edition to brand's line of fantastical lip products. And they come in six dazzling shades to drench your lips in.
04
Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum
Glow Recipe, the brand that brought us a line of game-changing watermelon infused skin care products, just launched a new face serum and it's infused with ingredients that will transcend your everyday glow, including three types plum, Hyaluronic Acid, Vegan Collagen, Silk Protein and Vitamin B5.
05
Tatcha The Rice Wash
This gel-to-foam moisture-replenishing face wash, made with Japanese rice powder and other key ingredients, can be used daily to help cleanse, balance and hydrate the skin.
06
Dermalogica Hydro Masque Exfoliant
Target and exfoliate dead skin zones and restore moisture to your skin in one step with this five-minute face mask formulated with Snow Mushrooms, an excellent source of Vitamin D and antioxidants that hold 450x its weight in water.
07
Stila Cosmetics Lip Plumping Glaze in Kitten
Vinyl lips are one of many nostalgic beauty trends returning this fall, and this classic lip plumper is back to give you voluptuous, scintillating lips of your ‘90s dreams.
08
Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Pen
You can finally get the microblade brow effect without the commitment, with this innovative brow pen. It features a custom three-pronged tip for creating realistic-looking brow hair that stays put for up to 24 hours.
09
Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Sculpting Wax & Styler
The new brow sculpting tool features an invisible wax that's like a pomade for your eyebrows. And it sets brows in place without leaving behind flaky residue.
10
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes
This highly sought-after Keratin-infused mascara lifts and lengthen lashes from root to tip with natural polymers and Carnauba wax for a voluminous luster finish.