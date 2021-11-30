See All The Black Magic At The 2021 Gotham Awards

The 31st annual Gotham Awards was held Monday night in New York City celebrating independent filmmakers. Among those honored were Nicole Behari, who received the 2021 Best Actress prize for “Miss Juneteenth,” and Thuso Mbedu who tied with Ethan Hawke for Outstanding Performance in a New Series.

On the red carpet, every individual was a star, showing up and showing out in their best formal wear for the awards show. Scroll below to see the Black Magic at The 2021 Gotham Awards.