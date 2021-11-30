See All The Black Magic At The 2021 Gotham Awards

The 31st annual Gotham Awards was held Monday night in New York City celebrating independent filmmakers. Among those honored were Nicole Behari, who received the 2021 Best Actress prize for “Miss Juneteenth,” and Thuso Mbedu who tied with Ethan Hawke for Outstanding Performance in a New Series.
On the red carpet, every individual was a star, showing up and showing out in their best formal wear for the awards show. Scroll below to see the Black Magic at The 2021 Gotham Awards.
01
Forest Whitaker
02
Moses Ingram
03
Thandie Newton
04
Calvin Leon Smith
05
Tessa Thompson
06
Janicza Bravo
07
Zazie Beetz
08
Questlove
09
Taylour Paige
10
Amber Stevens West
11
Leigh Davenport
12
Bresha Webb
13
Aldis Hodge
14
Jeremy O. Harris
15
Corbin Reid
16
Jeymes Samuel
17
Ruth Negga
18
Deon Cole
19
Brittany S. Hall
20
Kelvin Harrison Jr.