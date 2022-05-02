Normani Is Giving Us Glorious Glam At The 2022 Met Gala

With glimmering, green lids and the perfect amount of rouge, Normani is giving us everything we need at this year’s Met Gala.

The singer, who is currently working on her debut album, has previously attended the event once before. She came last year in a marigold dress by Schirapelli with her hair pulled back into a bun.

This year, for the “Gilded Glamour” theme, she wore a hat/headpiece that is a variation of the glorious, glam hats that were popular during the late 1800s. Her hair is in a swept, brown updo that has hints of burgundy. Her brows are burgundy as well.

Photographer Miles Diggs, who took Rihanna’s famous maternity photo, shared the first look of the “Wild Side” singer.

For her lips, the makeup artist went for soft pink surrounded by a chestnut brown liner. Yes, the gloss is on 10, as it should be.



Normani is also wearing a short french manicure with rounded nails.