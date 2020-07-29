This year’s Emmys is keeping it all in the family. Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father, actor Ron Cephas Jones, have both been nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards.

Ron was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his heartbreaking portrayal of William Hill, Sterling K. Brown’s onscreen father, on NBC’s This Is Us. (Brown was also nominated for his role on the hit show and for his role in the comedy series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.)

Meanwhile, Jasmine was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role as Tyisha in the Quibi drama, #FreeRayshawn. Still, she first broke through in Hollywood by joining the cast of the Broadway sensation Hamilton.

I’m still in shock! Thank you to @TelevisionAcad for this Emmy nomination! Thank you @Quibi @SonyTV Seith Mann and Antoine Fuqua. Proud to be a part of important stories during this climate. Congrats to my pops Ron Cephas Jones 4 his nomination aswell! pic.twitter.com/p9GsCeCaFw — Jasmine Cephas Jones (@JasCephasJones) July 28, 2020

“I’m still in shock! Thank you to @TelevisionAcad for this Emmy nomination! Thank you @Quibi@SonyTV Seith Mann and Antoine Fuqua. Proud to be a part of important stories during this climate,” Jasmine wrote in a caption, noting the show’s socially relevant subject matter such as its portrayal of PTSD and relations between the police and community members.

She then congratulated her dad. “Congrats to my pops Ron Cephas Jones 4 his nomination,” she said.

On his Instagram, the elder Cephas Jones couldn’t help but congratulate his daughter first. “Nothing could be Finer!!! In these most trying times of virus & man made madness we fight the good fight,” he began. “CONGRATULATIONS !! To my Daughter on her First EMMY NOMINATION.”

Ron added that he was “so so PROUD” of Jasmine, noting that he had an additional “blessing” due to his “fourth nomination to[o].”

“Father & Daughter nominated in the same year as two generations of actors haha!!! PRICELESS. To see and witness your child (Parental speaking) HAPPY & HEALTHY Physical, Emotional, Spiritual, Grow, Pursue Their Dreams, Working Hard To Manifest Them, Following In Her parents footsteps…there in lay the ultimate BLESSING.”

Ron concluded his heartfelt dad brag with one simple word: “Cool.”

Congratulations Jasmine and Ron!