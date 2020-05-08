‘Baduizm’: An A-Z Guide To All Things Erykah Badu

OttoKrause

As the world gets ready for an epic Verzuz battle against two R&B powerhouses, we thought that there was no one better to honor than Erykah Badu. You know her–she’s the iconic neo-soul singer whose music has inspired numerous artists and fans.

Badu introduced the world to her style with Baduizm, her Grammy-winning debut album, and ever since she’s been making her mark in the industry.

Ahead of Saturday night’s battle, we’ve got an A-Z guide to Badu, her music, and the things that make her magical.