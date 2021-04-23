Loading the player…

To be genuinely respected, admired and consistently celebrated by your peers is often the highest of honors for many creatives. 2014 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood honoree Zendaya is making sure to reciprocate all of the well-deserved love she’s been receiving times ten.

“Black women are so incredibly special and valuable and, your joy brings me so much joy,” she said, fighting back tears as she accepted her award. “When I see a Black woman being happy and living her best life, it truly brings me so much joy. Your win…every win that you win…feels like my own win.”



The 24-year-old Emmy Award-winning starlet also took a moment to pay homage to other Black women in Hollywood who continue to inspire her through their work.

“You’re a constant motivation and inspiration to me everyday,” she added. “When I see that you can do it, I feel like I can too.”

