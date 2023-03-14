Before she took the stage to accept her ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honor, Freeform and Onyx Collective President Tara Duncan was introduced by actress Yara Shahidi.

Shahidi praised Duncan as a visionary who has altered the television landscape with her bold ideas, creating new lanes and avenues for Black representation on the small screen via network television and streaming.

“Can I just say that this is one of my favorite rooms to be in?” Shahidi began, praising ESSENCE as a warm, welcoming space.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Yara Shahidi speaks onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“I thought it was only right to introduce this next honoree with a quote from another incredible Black woman and multihyphenate,” Shahidi said. “Eartha Kitt once said ‘my recipe for life is not being afraid of myself, afraid of what I think, or my opinions.’ An absolute creative force, this executive’s embrace of her community, keen entertainment sensibilities, and fearless opinions have helped shape the future of TV and set precedent for all the ways the black experience can show up in media for nearly a decade.”

Listing off Duncan’s varied accomplishments, from her launch of Prime Video’s first-ever drama series Bosch, to Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It at Netflix, to her creative production at Hulu, before joining Freeform to helm Grown-ish season 5 and 6 and Onyx Collective for Kerry Washington‘s Unprisoned.

“Her effortless sense of style and discernment is both clear in her impeccable fashion and the impeccable shows she gets on air.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Yara Shahidi attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“For me, her presence serves as a constant affirmation that there is indeed a seat for us at the table. But, there is even more space when we make the table ourselves.”

