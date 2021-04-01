Laverne Cox & Storm Reid To Host ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Virtual Events

Storm Reid by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage /Laverne Cox by Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dc

The virtual 2021 Black Women In Hollywood Awards is just weeks away and this year, we’re honored to welcome actress and producer Laverne Cox as our official event host.

The ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards is going virtual & you’re invited! Click HERE to find out how you can join us !

Photo Credit: @LaverneCox Instagram

Cox joins a prestigious roster of previous hosts that includes other notable women like Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, Eve and Yvonne Orji, to name just a few. Her remarkable journey through Hollywood continues to break barriers and inspire people around the world, while her portfolio of work thus far fully encompasses the 2021 Black Women In Hollywood event theme of “Mastering Our Stories.”

Photo Credit: @StormReid Instagram

Before we celebrate our deserving honorees and hear from them directly, actress Storm Reid will host the virtual pre-show red carpet, where she’ll chat with a few special guests about this year’s event. The young starlet has continued to shine bright with roles in films including A Wrinkle In Time and When They See Us, as well as a recurring role on HBO’s breakout hit series, Euphoria.

As previously announced, the 14th annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards will stream on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 7PM-10PM EST on essencestudios.com and essence.com, where it will honor EGOT winner, producer and entrepreneur Whoopi Goldberg; Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning and OSCAR-nominated actress, singer and producer Cynthia Erivo; Emmy Award-winning actress/producer Zendaya; writer, actress and showrunner Michaela Coel; and Golden Globe winner, Oscar-nominated actress and Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day, who will also perform.

For more information on how you can tune in, visit the official webpage HERE.